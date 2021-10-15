After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Alter boys golf eyes state title

“There’s a couple of tough par fives with water and doglegs,” he said, “but I think if you’re hitting it well and putting it in the fairway it should be pretty scorable.”

Schuster’s team of five is focused on one thing in the two-day, 36-hole Division II tournament. This is their fifth straight trip after two third-place finishes and runner-up finishes the past two seasons.

“We’re confident that we can win,” Gochenour said. “We’ve been better than pretty much every team that’s going to be there. If we just keep playing how we’ve been playing, then we can do well.”

Twelve teams will be there, but the championship isn’t exactly up for grabs. Alter and four-time defending champion Columbus Academy are expected to finish 1-2 just like they did last year. Alter shot the best sectional score in the state with a 296 at Pipestone in Miamisburg. Both teams shot 291 in their respective district tournaments. The next best score anywhere was 312.

“It sets up real well for both teams,” Columbus Academy coach Craig Yakscoe said. “To me, it’s what sports are all about – competing at the highest level for a state tournament. They’re both going to fight tooth and nail to win it all. It’s going to be a fun couple days for sure.”

Columbus Academy returns its entire lineup, led by defending individual champion Stephen Ma. The only lineup change is that last year’s No. 6 man and state alternate, Matthew Fang, is playing No. 5.

Last year the Knights shot an opening-round 315 and fell 15 shots behind CA and lost by 14 shots. They are determined not to let that happen again. They have won seven tournaments this year, including one hosted by CA, and everything in the postseason.

“I’m pretty confident in these guys to go out and play like they’ve played all year,” senior Brody Simms said. “I don’t think the nerves will get to us too much. We know how to play our game and know how to play under pressure.”

Simms joined the team last year after two years of playing football. He is the Greater Catholic League Co-ed Player of the Year and has been shooting around par all season.

“He plays with as much confidence as anybody I’ve ever had,” Schuster said.

Gochenour finished tied for second last year with Greeneview’s Mason Witt, three shots behind Ma. Gochenour shot rounds of 73 and 74 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

“That’s definitely a goal of mine to win as an individual, but I also want the team to succeed, too,” Gochenour said. “It’s play and see what happens and focus on my own game. If I do that, then it will help out the team.”

Grawe will be playing in his fourth state tournament. Schuster said it’s likely that Grawe will finish his high school career having played the most holes in program history. Junior Grant Tabar, last year’s alternate at state, is playing in his first state tournament. Kreusch is as well. He started the season with a 69.

This is Schuster’s best team. In recent years, the Knights’ best 18-hole score was 301. This season they have been under 300 a staggering 13 times. Twice they have beaten CA.

“It’s been a blast this senior year going out and winning a bunch of tournaments,” Simms said, “and playing with a great group of guys and everyone contributing.”

Fenwick’s Luke Metzer (senior) and Colin Schadek (junior) and Waynesville’s Noah Lindsey qualified as individuals in D-II.

District champ Botkins will compete in the D-III boys tourney at OSU Scarlet. Middletown Christian’s Joshua Winhusen and Sidney Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen advanced as individuals.

***Chaminade-Julienne senior Grace Strickland is playing in her first state tournament after winning the district tournament with a 74. She will compete in the Division II tournament at the OSU Gray Course.

District champion Fenwick and district runner-up Fort Loramie also will compete in the D-II girls tourney.