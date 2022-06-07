All-Ohio baseball: Three players from state semifinalist Badin honored

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio teams on Monday.
Division I regional champion Badin, which will play in the state semifinals Friday, had three players honored in Division II. Here’s the list of local players honored.
DIVISION I
First team: Hunter Richardson, Butler, freshman, pitcher; Blaine Wynk, Miamisburg, senior, utility; and Josiah Nelson, Middletown, senior, outfield.
Second team: Colton Hartman, Lebanon, junior, pitcher; Nic Bruder, Centerville, junior, infield; and Sean McCray, Beavercreek, senior, outfield.
Honorable mention: Matt Graveline, Centerville, senior, catcher; and Noah Prewitt, Talawanda, junior, outfield.
DIVISION II
First team: Eric Rawlings, Badin, senior, pitcher; Jimmy Nugent, Badin, senior, catcher; and Lucas Moore, Badin, junior, outfield.
DIVISION III
First team: Patrick Fultz, Shawnee, senior, infield.
DIVISION IV
First team: Lucas Day, Troy Christian, senior, first base; Jace Lipps, Tri-Village, junior, outfield; and Nate Scanlon, Dayton Christian, junior, outfield.
Second team: Derek Meyer, Fort Loramie, senior, pitcher.
