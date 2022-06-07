BreakingNews
After redistricting, Dayton represented in Senate by Miamisburg Republican
All-Ohio softball: Three players from state champion Lakota West honored

The Lakota West softball team poses for a photo after winning the Division I state championship on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Photo courtesy of Lakota West

The Lakota West softball team poses for a photo after winning the Division I state championship on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Photo courtesy of Lakota West

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio teams Monday night.

Lakota West, which won its first state championship Saturday, put three players on the teams. Here’s the list of the the area players honored.

DIVISION I

First team: KK Mathis, senior, pitcher, Lakota West; Belle Hummel, senior, outfield, Lakota West; and Haley Ferguson, sophomore, pitcher, Beavercreek.

Second team: Ella Teubner, freshman, outfield, Lebanon; Molly Grace, senior, outfield, Lakota West; Ashley Arnold, junior, outfield, Centerville; and Carmynn Bonner, senior, outfield, Northmont.

Honorable mention: Hayley Arnold, sophomore, pitcher, Centerville; and Reagan Vunak, junior, catcher, Lebanon.

DIVISION II

First team: Alyana Crouch, junior, pitcher, Ross.

Second team: Susie Blocher, senior, infield, Greenville; Dani Ross, senior, infield, Shawnee; and Audrey Fyffe, senior, catcher, Kenton Ridge.

Honorable mention: Emily Skelly, senior, infield, Urbana.

DIVISION III

First team: Kyleigh Kirby, senior, pitcher, Miami East.

Second team: Tara Fritsher, senior, pitcher, Versailles; and Ellie Fout, senior, infield, Arcanum.

Honorable mention: Kylie Bailey, freshman, infield, Waynesville; and Kaylee Lawson, senior, infield, Carlisle.

DIVISION IV

First team: Austy Miller, senior, catcher, Bradford; Addie DeLong, sophomore, infield, Mechanicsburg; and Makena Hoying, junior, pitcher, Russia.

Second team: Riley Hammonds, senior, catcher, Russia; Nylani Beireis, senior, pitcher, Bradford; and Nigella Reck, junior, infield, Covington.

Honorable mention: Aubrey Baker, senior, outfield, Fort Loramie; Jasalyn Sartin, sophomore, pitcher, Mechanicsburg; and Taylor Lewis, senior, pitcher, Southeastern.

