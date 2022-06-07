All-Ohio softball: Three players from state champion Lakota West honored

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio teams Monday night.
Lakota West, which won its first state championship Saturday, put three players on the teams. Here’s the list of the the area players honored.
DIVISION I
First team: KK Mathis, senior, pitcher, Lakota West; Belle Hummel, senior, outfield, Lakota West; and Haley Ferguson, sophomore, pitcher, Beavercreek.
Second team: Ella Teubner, freshman, outfield, Lebanon; Molly Grace, senior, outfield, Lakota West; Ashley Arnold, junior, outfield, Centerville; and Carmynn Bonner, senior, outfield, Northmont.
Honorable mention: Hayley Arnold, sophomore, pitcher, Centerville; and Reagan Vunak, junior, catcher, Lebanon.
DIVISION II
First team: Alyana Crouch, junior, pitcher, Ross.
Second team: Susie Blocher, senior, infield, Greenville; Dani Ross, senior, infield, Shawnee; and Audrey Fyffe, senior, catcher, Kenton Ridge.
Honorable mention: Emily Skelly, senior, infield, Urbana.
DIVISION III
First team: Kyleigh Kirby, senior, pitcher, Miami East.
Second team: Tara Fritsher, senior, pitcher, Versailles; and Ellie Fout, senior, infield, Arcanum.
Honorable mention: Kylie Bailey, freshman, infield, Waynesville; and Kaylee Lawson, senior, infield, Carlisle.
DIVISION IV
First team: Austy Miller, senior, catcher, Bradford; Addie DeLong, sophomore, infield, Mechanicsburg; and Makena Hoying, junior, pitcher, Russia.
Second team: Riley Hammonds, senior, catcher, Russia; Nylani Beireis, senior, pitcher, Bradford; and Nigella Reck, junior, infield, Covington.
Honorable mention: Aubrey Baker, senior, outfield, Fort Loramie; Jasalyn Sartin, sophomore, pitcher, Mechanicsburg; and Taylor Lewis, senior, pitcher, Southeastern.
About the Author