Allen sets record with five stolen bases in Dragons’ win

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr settled down after a difficult first three innings, working the first six frames. His last three innings were strong as Farr allowed just one hit and no runs. He left the game with an 8-4 lead, working six innings for the fourth straight start.

Jake Gilbert replaced Farr to begin the seventh and allowed the first five batters to reach safely. Quad Cities scored three runs in the inning and had the bases loaded with two outs with the score 8-7, when Gilbert ended the threat with a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch.

In the eighth, Gilbert struck out the first two batters and was replaced by Donovan Benoit, who got the third out of the frame with the first pitch he threw.

The Dragons added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Michel Triana singled and eventually scored on a two-out hit by Ashton Creal to make it 9-7. Benoit pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 10th save.

Allen, who was 3 for 30 entering the game in his seven games with the Dragons, collected three singles and a double. He stole second base in the first inning, stole second again in the third, stole both second and third base in the eighth, and stole second base in the ninth to break the club record. Over the Dragons first 21 seasons, no player ever stole more than three bases in a game, but Jose Torres became the first to steal four on July 1 at Great Lakes.