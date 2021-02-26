Alter boys bowling headed to state for first time

Mechanicsburg and Versailles were first and second, respectively, after the first three games with Alter on the bubble heading into the Baker portion of the tournament. But the Knights – who won the GCL tournament this season – don’t get rattled easily. The “Steady Eddies” averaged 192 in Baker play, with a high of 197 and low of 186.

“We have two seniors and three juniors, so their experience helps a lot,” Galpin said.

That experience paid off in the regular season as well as the post-season as the Knights earned a perfect 17-0 record, 14-0 in the GCL.

Junior Connor Glynn tallied the Knights high season average with 200.7 and a 256 high game. But the Knights squad is balanced with all six players posting high games between 225 and 256.

Division II Girls: The tournament-tested Greenon girls claimed the girls D-II district title to earn a repeat trip to the state tournament. The Knights placed third at state a year ago. Fort Loramie, Benjamin Logan and Graham secured the other three state berths. The Benjamin Logan girls bowled to a fifth-place finish in Columbus last year.

State-bound Knights at a glance

Tim Janess, sr. – 188.9 average, 245 high game, team co-captain

Danny Miller, sr. – 189.8 average, 248 high game, team co-captain

Connor Glynn, jr. – 200.7 average, 256 high game

Eric Neer, jr. – 178.4 average, 240 high game

Matthew Zengel, jr. –189.3 average, 252 high game

Jackson Wright, fr. – 168.2 average, 225 high game

Coaches – Bob Galpin, Bob Kemp and Rob Glynn

2021 OHSAA State Bowling Tournament

When: Feb. 26-27, March 5-6

Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Daily Schedule (times are appropriate)

Qualifying round begins – 10:45 a.m.

Individual award ceremony – 2:30 p.m.

Championship round begins – 10 minutes after awards conclude

Friday – Girls Division II

Saturday – Boys Division II

March 5 – Girls Division I

March 6 – Boys Division I