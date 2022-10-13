Alter boys seek redemption at state golf tournament

“It’s been a little different because we normally have had a couple great seniors at the top, but we’ve got a young group of guys with great experience for sure,” Grant Tabar said. “We’ve all been playing together since middle school days or even prior, so we all know each other really well. We know our strengths. We know our weaknesses. And we know how to get it done.”

Grant Tabar, Kreusch and Gochenour were in the Alter lineup last year. Head coach Alex Schuster didn’t know who his fourth and fifth golfers would be when the season started. There were several competing for those spots.

“I let the other guys know if you want to be that fourth and fifth guy, go out there and get it,” Schuster said. “It’s unfortunate we can only play five guys because I could bring out about four or five other guys that would equate themselves very well out here.”

Schuster found out what he had earlier this year when the Knights beat Mason 141-144. The Comets have been the top-ranked team in the state all season and are one of the favorites in Division I.

“It just shows what kind of a program Coach Schuster has built over the years and how we’re continuing that legacy and for all the kids that are coming into the program in the following years,” Grant Tabar said.

The Knights are coming off a 296 in the sectional tournament at Pipestone and a 300 in the district tournament at Heatherwoode. The other two best scores at district tournaments were a 303 by Columbus Academy and a 295 by Carrollton’s all-senior lineup. Carrollton finished a distant third last year.

“I’m sure the other coaches and teams are taking a look at the district scores around the state and they see us,” Schuster said. “And they know that we’re going to be there waiting for them.”

Division II girls: Alter’s girls team is at the state tournament for the 10th time Friday and Saturday at the OSU Gray Course. The Knights are led by senior Alex Volk (81 at district) and freshman Lauren Miller (86). Senior Ann Marie Riegel and juniors Anna Sommers and Heaven Conyers rounded out the district championship lineup.

Botkins senior Lydia Dietz and Southeastern senior Hope Manning will play as individuals. They each shot 79 at districts at Heatherwoode and survived a three-way playoff.

Division III boys: Troy Christian senior Tanner Conklin and Botkins sophomore Ross Dietz will play Friday and Saturday at NorthStar in Sunbury.

Conklin shot 77 and Dietz 79 at least week’s district tournament at Heatherwoode.

Middletown Christian finished as the runners-up in the district tourney to qualify to state as a team.