Alter falls to defending champion Glenville in D-IV state football title game

By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
12 minutes ago
CANTON — The Alter High School football program’s dream season ended at the hands of the defending state champions.

Glenville senior quarterback Ruel Tomlinson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more as the Tarblooders beat the Knights 38-3 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Knights senior kicker Tony Arcuri hit a 25-yard field for Alter, which finished its season 12-4.

Glenville improved to 13-2, claiming its second straight state title. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati Wyoming 27-7 in last season’s state title game.

Alter has advanced to the state title game six times in program history. The Knights last won back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014, 2018 and 2023.

Michael Cooper
