Alter falls to defending champion Glenville in D-IV state football title game

Knights senior kicker Tony Arcuri hit a 25-yard field for Alter, which finished its season 12-4.

Glenville improved to 13-2, claiming its second straight state title. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati Wyoming 27-7 in last season’s state title game.

Alter has advanced to the state title game six times in program history. The Knights last won back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014, 2018 and 2023.