Alter grad getting 4th Super Bowl ring

The remarkably durable Thuney started all 17 regular season games and the first two playoff games this season, but he suffered a pectoral injury in KC’s divisional round win at Buffalo.

After missing the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, the 31-year-old was reportedly a long-shot to play in the Super Bowl then ultimately was placed on injured reserve before the game.

The North Carolina State product won two of three Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots and now has two with the Chiefs, making him the first player from the Dayton area to win four.

Fellow offensive lineman Matt Light of Greenville also played in five big games (all for the Patriots) and won in 2001, ‘03 and ‘04.

The other Dayton-area players to win one are St. Henry offensive linemen Jim Lachey (Redskins, 1991) and Jeff Hartings (Steelers, 2005), Centerville linebacker A.J. Hawk (Packers, 2010), Springboro tight end Jake Ballard (Giants, 2011), Miamisburg linebacker David Bruton (Broncos, 2015) and Oakwood defensive lineman/linebacker Michael Hoecht (Rams, 2021).

Thuney is a two-time Pro Bowl pick and made the Associated Press All-Pro first team for the first time this season.

The 31-year-old has started all 129 of a possible 131 regular season games he has played since the Patriots drafted him out of N.C. State in 2016.