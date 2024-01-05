BreakingNews
Alter junior Greer names top college choices

Playing pro basketball overseas after graduating also an option for guard

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Alter High School junior R.J. Greer, one of the top Ohio players in the class of 2025, announced his final three college choices and one other possible destination on Instagram on Thursday.

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard, will choose from Cincinnati, North Carolina State and Penn State and also the NBL, a professional league in Australia. He took an unofficial visit to N.C. State in September and Cincinnati in August. Penn State offered him a scholarship in May.

Greer played his first seasons at Springboro. In his first season at Alter, he leads the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with 17.7 points per game. Alter is 7-1 heading into a game Friday against Carroll.

Greer ranks 96th in the class of 2025 on 247Sports.com, 107th on Rivals.com, and 124th on On3.com.

Explore» RELATED: Springboro off to 9-2 start

Greer had a long list of scholarship offers. One was from the Dayton Flyers, where his dad Ricardo Greer is an associate head coach on Anthony Grant’s staff.

Last June, Ricardo said he heard questions about whether his son will pick Dayton all the time.

“We try to separate it as much as possible,” Ricardo said. “This is not about Dad. It’s more about my son and what’s best for him and his future.”

