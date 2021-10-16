Alter leads by 10 shots in Division II boys state golf championship

The Knights shot a team total 294 and play 18 more holes Saturday in their quest for the state title that has eluded them the past four years when they finished third twice and second twice. It would be Alter’s fifth state title and first since 1999. Columbus Academy is the four-time defending champion and an 11-time champion.

Gochenouer, a sophomore, is in second place after a two-under-par 70. He trails Connor Ritter, who shot a 69, of Magnolia Sandy Valley. Gochenour tied for second last year and could become the third Knight to win the individual title. Randy Leen won in 1993 and Mike Castleforte won in 1998.