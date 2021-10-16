Alter leads by 10 shots in Division II boys state golf championship

Led by Davis Gochenouer, the Alter boys built a 10-shot lead Friday over Columbus Academy in the first round of the Division II state golf tournament at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.
The Knights shot a team total 294 and play 18 more holes Saturday in their quest for the state title that has eluded them the past four years when they finished third twice and second twice. It would be Alter’s fifth state title and first since 1999. Columbus Academy is the four-time defending champion and an 11-time champion.
Gochenouer, a sophomore, is in second place after a two-under-par 70. He trails Connor Ritter, who shot a 69, of Magnolia Sandy Valley. Gochenour tied for second last year and could become the third Knight to win the individual title. Randy Leen won in 1993 and Mike Castleforte won in 1998.
Also in medalist contention is Alter freshman T.J. Kreusch. He shot 73 and is in third place. Also for Alter, senior Brody Simms shot 75, junior Grant Tabar shot 76 and senior Tommy Grawe shot 79.
Defending champion Stephen Ma of Columbus Academy shot 74 and is tied for fourth place with teammate Matthew Fang.
Bryan, Carrollton and Cincinnati Wyoming are tied for third at 334.
Fenwick’s Luke Metzger shot 76 and is tied for ninth.
Girls: Chaminade-Julienne senior Grace Strickland shot a 12-over-par 82 Friday in the first round of the Division II tournament on the Ohio State Gray course in Columbus. Strickland is tied for 20th place.
Middletown Fenwick is in fifth place with a team total of 343 and is 26 shots behind leader Alliance Marlington. Fort Loramie is in sixth place two shots behind Fenwick. Jocelyn Wright led Fenwick with an 80. Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 83.
Jayln Bruns of Fort Recovery is in sixth place with a 75, four shots behind leader Ella Wong of Gates Mills Hawken.
