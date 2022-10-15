Alter takes first-round lead in Division II state boys golf tourney

Alter’s quest for a Division II boys golf championship got off to good start Friday at the Ohio State Scarlet Course.
The Knights shot a team total 309 to take an 11-shot lead over defending champion Columbus Academy and a 12-shot lead over Carrollton at the halfway point. The Knights are making their sixth straight state appearance and finished second the past three years.
Alter’s Davis Gochenour shot a 1-over-par 72 and holds the individual lead by three shots over three golfers.
Also for Alter, Grant Tabar shot 76, T.J. Kreusch 77, Finn Grawe 84 and Grady Tabar 86.
Southeastern’s Hope Manning shot 76 and is in a four-way tie for the lead at the Division II girls tournament on the OSU Gray Course.
The Alter girls shot 379 and are in ninth place. Lauren Miller led the Knights with an 82. Lydia Dietz of Botkins is tied for 10th with an 80.
In Division III boys at NorthStar in Sunbury, Minster is sixth at 352 and Middletown Christian is eighth at 356. Josh Winhusen of MCS is tied fourth with a 77.
The second round will be played Saturday.
