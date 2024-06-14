Alter’s Kreusch finishes 10th in Ohio Junior Amateur

Alter rising senior T.J. Kreusch shot a final-round 76 Thursday to finish in a tie for 10th in the 84th Ohio Junior Amateur at Squaw Creek Golf Club in Vienna.
Kreusch opened with rounds of 73 and 74.
Braden Herstich of Akron shot 74 to hold on for a two-shot victory at 1-over par. Robert Gerwin III of Cincinnati St. Xavier and a Dayton signee shot 70 Thursday and finished second at 3-over par.
Troy senior Mitchell Sargent finished with a 76 and in 13th place at 8-over. Lebanon senior Peyton Lawley shot 74 and finished tied for 17th at 11-over.
