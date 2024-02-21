An Elly De La Cruz foul ball leaves a crater in a window on Hunter Greene’s car at Reds camp

The young slugger and the 6-foot-5 right-hander posed for a picture with the window after the live batting practice session.

Live BP matchup between Elly and Hunter ✔️

Foul ball ✔️

Smashed window ✔️

Epic aftermath photo ✔️ pic.twitter.com/gLsFx5Tf20 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 20, 2024

De La Cruz and Greene are two key players for Cincinnati as it tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The 22-year-old De La Cruz made his big league debut last year, hitting .235 with 13 homers, 44 RBIs and 35 steals in 98 games.

The 24-year-old Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, could start on opening day for the Reds. He went 4-7 with a 4.82 ERA in 22 starts last year.