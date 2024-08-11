ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ preseason loss to Buccaneers

“I’m here for a reason, they drafted me for a reason,” Burton said. “I just wanted to show they didn’t make a mistake in drafting me (as) early as other teams would have.”

Burton was one standout, despite playing just 18 snaps, but here are five other takeaways from the game.

1. Burrow looks ready

The Bengals still have two more preseason games to play, but Joe Burrow got through his one drive Saturday looking like he will be ready to go by Week 1, and he was especially in sync with Tee Higgins, who continued to build off a strong start to camp.

Although Bengals coach Zac Taylor called his performance “sharp,” Burrow still wasn’t satisfied, noting “there’s room to improve” and “it was a nice start.” Just getting to this point healthy should be considered a win, but he had a chance to test his surgically repaired wrist in a lot of different ways in his first game action since November wrist surgery.

Burrow completed 5 of 7 passes for 51 yards, including going 3-for-4 on passes of 10 yards or more, and he connected with Higgins on a 10-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive and end his day. His one long miss was a deep ball into double coverage, which Higgins nearly caught for a 42-yard touchdown before a last-second breakup.

“It was good to be back out there with the guys,” Burrow said. “Nice to get some reps in the game that didn’t count towards our record. Still some work to do. It’s nice to get back out there.”

2. Cornerbacks showing growth

The young cornerbacks are still making some mistakes, but Dax Hill and Josh Newton showed some growth.

Hill had a near interception on one of his three pass deflections, but on the other side of his splash plays was one big pass he gave up in the second quarter where he was in position to make a play and seemed to struggle finding the ball. His first game action at cornerback, a position he only played a handful of snaps at in college, was still more good than bad. Hill played a team-high 32 defensive snaps in the first half.

“I think I looked back too late, so really just getting my head around, track the ball, that’s something I can do better at and hopefully next time I can get my hands on the ball,” Hill said, noting he felt comfortable at the position for his first game there.

Newton, the rookie fifth-round pick, might have been the standout performer of the cornerbacks, picking off Kyle Trask in the second quarter only a few plays after getting the wind knocked out of him in a collision with Bucs tight end Devin Culp. He’s looked solid in camp, and that carried into his first NFL game experience.

Meanwhile, DJ Turner allowed too much separation on a second-and-7 that went for a 19-yard gain and didn’t get much time to make up for it in his limited playing time. He only played 11 snaps.

3. Second-string offense struggles

Jake Browning didn’t have the luxury of playing with the starters that helped him succeed the final seven games of 2023, but the second-string offense left much to be desired Saturday.

After Browning replaced Burrow to start the second drive, the Bengals had three straight three-and-outs, and Browning threw an interception on the first play of his fourth series. Cincinnati finally moved the chains the next possession but that nine-play, 34-yard drive ended in a missed 58-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.

Browning’s night continued into the second half, but it didn’t get any better. His one big gain, a 15-yard completion to Kwamie Lassiter, was negated by the first of three Jackson Carman holds, and the Bengals ended up with yet another three-and-out.

Logan Woodside replaced Browning in the fourth quarter as the third-string offense took the field. Browning completed 10 of 18 passes for 52 yards and a passer rating of 37.7.

4. Punters get their chances to shine

With Browning unable to move the ball, the punters had a chance to extend their competition into a game setting with plenty of opportunities to shine. Undrafted college free agent Ryan Rehkow continues to make his case for the job held by Brad Robbins last year.

Robbins had just a 37-yarder his first attempt but bounced back with a 53-yard punt the next try after Ryan Rehkow hit a 50-yarder. Rehkow boomed a 59-yarder the first punt of the second half, which resulted in a game-best return of 12 yards, and Robbins then responded with a 60-yarder on try No. 3.

Rehkow’s third punt went for 59 yards but carried into the end zone for a touchback and net of just 39 yards.

5. Missing from action

Ja’Marr Chase did not play, as he continues to sit out amid contract negotiations, but he was dressed in street clothes on the sideline. Running back Zack Moss, an unexpected absence, was held out due to illness, according to Taylor, and receiver Charlie Jones, who was walking freely on the sidelines, is “week to week” after banging knees with a defensive back in practice Thursday. Mike Gesicki, Trey Hendrickson, BJ Hill, Sam Hubbard and Sheldon Rankins also did not play.

Gesicki has been dealing with tightness, Hendrickson just resumed practicing following a chest bruise, Hubbard is out with a knee injury and Taylor said Thursday that Rankins has been working through an undisclosed injury. With all the issues on the defensive line, it likely didn’t make sense to play the veteran Hill either.

The defensive line already lost rotational end Cam Sample to a torn Achilles tendon last week, and McKinnley Jackson, Jay Tufele, Devonnsha Maxwell and Domenique Davis have all been injured as well.

