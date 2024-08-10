ANALYSIS: 5 things to watch as Bengals open preseason vs. Buccaneers

Here are five things to watch for going into Saturday’s game:

1. How will Burrow look in a real game?

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the starters will play Saturday, and that includes Joe Burrow getting his first game action since he tore a ligament in his wrist in November. Taylor did not reveal how many snaps or series starters would get, but it’s likely they will be limited.

Burrow said last week he would like the opportunity to take his first hit and see how that feels. The Bengals will still want to protect him as much as possible before the real games begin.

“To me it’s not that important, but he may have a different answer, and that’s fine,” Taylor said when asked if it’s important to see Burrow in a game, coming off injury. “He knows how he feels better than I do. He’s gotten such great work in practice. Obviously, no one is hitting him, but he’s getting great pocket work and he’s had great chemistry with the guys who have been out there. I don’t have any issues where he’s at.”

2. Will Amarius Mims stack up?

With Trent Brown just returning to practice this week, it’s unlikely he will play, especially with both him and Taylor saying it’s not necessary for the 10-year veteran to get those reps. That means Amarius Mims continues with the first-team offense, but Taylor said it’s possible he would continue playing when Burrow and others come out.

“We’ll see,” Taylor said. “He’s up for debate in that conversation. He’s going to get a lot of work obviously this preseason in joint practices and all those things. He’s up for that conversation to play a little bit longer.”

This will be the first chance to really see how ready he is for this level, but Mims has been getting all of the first-team reps up to this point and looking the part. He and Myles Murphy have shared some entertaining 1-on-1 battles, and Mims has come out on top in a lot of those reps.

3. How does that second tier of receivers look?

With Ja’Marr Chase still not participating, the Bengals have been getting plenty of looks at that next wave of receivers behind him and Tee Higgins. Trent Irwin, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones are competing for bigger roles in 2024, while rookie draft pick Jermaine Burton is still trying to show what kind of impact he can make.

These preseason games will be big opportunities to see how the tight end room is going to shake out, as well. Cincinnati brought in Mike Gesicki, who is currently dealing with tightness, as a veteran free agent, and he’s a lock for the starting job.

However, draft picks Erick All Jr. and Tanner McLachlan also now are competing with returners Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson. There isn’t room for all of those guys, and both rookies have a lot of upside.

4. Has the run defense improved?

It might be difficult to read much into a game when the starters might not be on the field long, but fans will get a glimpse of how the new pieces on the defense will make an impact with the first chance to tackle an opponent.

Cornerback Mike Hilton said the communication is “night and day” different with Vonn Bell back at safety and playing alongside Geno Stone, so he believes that will help the secondary be more effective in both the run defense and passing game.

The run defense was one of the worst in the league last year, and with DJ Reader gone from the defensive line, it will be interesting to see how Sheldon Rankins and others in the rotation fill that void. Rankins has been working through an injury, according to Taylor, so he might be more limited. Kris Jenkins has popped at times but will need to show more, and the depth is now being tested even more with injuries to McKinnley Jackson, Domenique Davis and Devonsha Maxwell.

5. Watch the punters

A punter competition isn’t one that will draw a lot of attention, but undrafted college free agent pickup Ryan Rehkow has turned some heads in practices with his booming punts. He and 2023 draft pick Brad Robbins will get their chance now to compete in a game setting.

Robbins didn’t show enough consistency last year to secure the job for a second season, so the Bengals brought in Austin McNamara right after the draft and signed Rehkow at the start of camp after the college free agent from BYU had been released by the Kansas City Chiefs in June. McNamara was cut Wednesday, and Rehkow now has three weeks to prove if he’s a better option than Robbins.

The Bengals have had punter battles the past two years, and the incumbent was eventually replaced before the end of the season on both occasions. Kevin Huber went up against Drue Chrisman before the 2022 season and Chrisman took over mid-season, but Chrisman lost out to Robbins in camp last year.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Buccaneers at Bengals, 7 p.m., Fox 19, ABC 22; 1530, 104.7