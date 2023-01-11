ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory at Fordham

Dayton (12-5, 4-0) has taken care of business seven games in a row. It’s the program’s longest winning streak since the 20-game run to the 2019-20 season when Toppin was the team’s star. Not even that team won seven games in a row by double digits or held seven straight opponents to fewer than 60 points as this team has.

Dayton is on a roll of dominance rarely seen. Here are three takeaways from its 17th game:

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

1. DaRon Holmes II continues to be unstoppable: Holmes matched his career high with 32 points. He hit that total two games earlier in a 69-55 victory at Davidson. He made 12 of 15 field goals and 8 of 10 free throws.

Holmes took advantage of Fordham’s decision not to double-team him and backed down defenders time and time again in the paint.

“Teams are going to do different things and kind of mix it up,” Holmes said. “So it’s just about reading what the defense does and just taking what the defense gives.”

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

2. Koby Brea delivered for the hometown crowd: With close to 300 fans in attendance from the Bronx just to see him play, including his high school team from Monsignor Scanlan, Brea scored 12 points by making 4 of 4 3-pointers. He posed for dozens of photos after the game and got to the locker room long after his teammates had showered.

“That’s stuff that you dream about,” Brea said, “coming back to your hometown and playing college basketball and having everybody come out and show that type of love and support.”

3. Mustapha Amzil had extra incentive as well: Amzil played in front of his dad, Brahim Amzil, and his brother, Abdullah, for the first time in his three seasons at Dayton. Abdullah plays for Omnia Academy, which traveled from Finland to New York City to play and will appear in the Flyin’ to the Hoop on Friday at Trent Arena in Kettering.

“It was a special moment,” said Amzil, who finished with eight points.

STAR OF THE GAME

Holmes has scored 20 or more points seven games in a row. He increased his season scoring average to 19.8 points per game. He dunked three times and leads the nation with 48. Holmes ranks 10th in the 2023 KenPom.com Player of the Year standings.

STAT OF THE GAME

Dayton opened the game with a 12-0 run and then stretched its advantage to 22-4. It has made a habit of starting strong in A-10 play. It had a 10-0 lead against Duquesne and a 10-3 lead against Davidson.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dayton plays Virginia Commonwealth (12-5, 3-1) at 9 p.m. Friday at UD Arena. VCU won 78-64 at Loyola on Tuesday. VCU also has victories against La Salle and Davidson and a loss at Duquesne.

FRIDAY’S GAME

VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m., ESPN2, 1290, 95.7