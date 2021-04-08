Another fast start for Greenville softball

The Green Wave have also won 25 or more games the past 16 seasons.

Sophomore Skylar Fletcher leads Greenville with a .571 average (20-for-35). Junior Susie Blocher (.528), junior Bri Fellers (.483), sophomore Kenna Jenkinson (.481) and sophomore Alaina Baughn (.444) are among the team leaders.

Baughn has team highs with 21 runs batted in and four home runs and senior Nyesha Wright leads with 17 runs scored.

The Green Wave are ranked 1-2-3 in the league in both home runs and RBI with Baughn (4/21), Wright (3/19) and Blocher (3/18). Fletcher is fifth with 17 RBI.

Senior Grace Shaffer is 6-1 with a 1.13 ERA. She has 44 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched. Sophomore Kylie Hamm is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings.

“This year we have two seniors and a lot of neat, young kids playing around and having fun,” Newland said. “Any given day. That’s what’s great.”

So far the majority of those days have belonged to Greenville. The lone loss came 2-0 against undefeated Beavercreek (6-0).

Four of the five teams in the MVL’s Miami Division have winning records overall with Tippecanoe (5-0), Butler (6-2) and Troy (5-3). Tipp is also undefeated in league play at 4-0.

“We do a lot of breathing around here – deep breaths slowing the kids down and their heart rates – because coming into this year I think we only had two kids who ever had a varsity hit. We’re learning and having fun,” Newland said of a roster that has two seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.

“I’m really excited about the program and where we’re going.”

Beavercreek: Freshman Haley Ferguson has helped the Beavers to a 6-0 start from the pitching circle and the plate. She leads the team with a .619 average (13-for-21) with a team-high 11 RBI. She’s also 5-0 with a 1.02 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

Chaminade Julienne: Scoring runs hasn’t been a problem for the Eagles (7-0). Sophomore Anna Engler (16 RBI), junior Natalie Bates (15 RBI) and sophomore Riley Fugett (15 RBI) rank 1-2-3 in that category in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed division.

Bates is also hitting .654 and Fugett .652, putting them No. 2 and No. 3 in the league behind Cincinnati McNicholas’ Katia Roetenberger’s .750.

Fugett is 5-0 with a 0.45 ERA. She’s struck out a league-high 71 batters in 31 innings.

West Carrollton: Senior Nariah Mack leads the MVL with 50 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched. She’s 1-2 with a 3.84 ERA for the Pirates (2-6).