Area bowling teams open season with wins at the State Kick-Off Tournament

“I feel like Fairmont is always expected to succeed,” Firebirds coach Heidi Sanders said. “And we have an experienced team, with six seniors, so maybe even more so this season.”

It was a total team effort for the Firebirds as Sanders rotated in every one of the eight bowlers who traveled to the tournament during the head-to-head championship rounds.

“I wanted everybody to get that experience and show what they can do,” Sanders said. “At Fairmont, we say we’re one big family and I think having everyone bowl gives them the extra confidence that comes with knowing that they contributed.”

Fairmont was in second place after the qualifying rounds, behind 2024 D-I state champion Boardman. The Firebirds rattled off convincing wins over Marysville, 2023 kick-off tournament champion Nordonia and Bellefontaine, setting up the championship match against Magnificat.

“This was a great confidence booster for us,” Sanders said.

Kenton Ridge also got a much-needed boost of confidence in its first-ever D-I tournament. Third after qualifying, consistency was key for the Cougars throughout the championship rounds as they tallied more than 600 pins in all but one match.

“In Baker games, these guys just come together and pick each other up,” Kenton Ridge coach Kevin Duncan said. “Everybody works together and knows they can rely on each other.”

With games of 215, 210 and 224 in the championship match, the Cougars easily surpassed Boardman to claim the title.

“Tournament wins are just amazing,” Duncan said. “It’s multiple rounds of just trying to survive.”

The Cougars did more than survive, they thrived under the pressure of competitive statewide competition.

“As a D-I program, our goal is to be competitive,” the second year Kenton Ridge coach said.

21st Annual Ohio High School State D-I Invitational Kick-Off Tournament

Area all-tournament team bowlers (finish in parentheses)

Girls

(2.) Danica Roseberry, Fairmont 662

(3.) Gracie Hood, Bellefontaine 639

(6.) Baylie Massingill, Troy 580

Boys

(2.) Logan Duncan, Kenton Ridge 706

(3.) Brenden Staton, Fairmont 704

(5.) Cooper Steiner, Troy 683

(6.) Vedanta Maladkar, Centerville 670