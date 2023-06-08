Arroyo HR, strong pitching lead Dragons past Kernels

Edwin Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the first inning and four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 2-1 on Wednesday night. The win was the Dragons fifth straight and was their 11th win in their last 13 games.
For the second straight night, the Dragons took a quick lead by hitting a first inning home run. Tyler Callihan walked to start the first and one batter later, Arroyo launched his sixth homer of the season to make it 2-0.
Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty enjoyed his fifth straight outstanding outing, lowering his earned run average on the year to 0.45. He tossed four innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Petty, who missed the month of April, has tossed 20 innings in five starts for the Dragons and allowed just one earned run.
Myles Gayman replaced Petty to start the fifth inning and posted two scoreless frames, allowing just one base runner . Braxton Roxby took over for Gayman to start the seventh and kept the Kernels from scoring over 1 2/3 innings. Roxby left the game in the eighth with runners at first and second and two outs as he was replaced by Jake Gozzo, who threw one pitch to get an inning-ending fly out. In the ninth, an error allowed the Kernels lead-off batter to reach, but Gozzo got a double play ball and then notched a strikeout to earn the save.
Gayman (4-1) was awarded the victory. The save was the fifth of the year for Gozzo.
Arroyo extended his hitting streak to seven straight games, going 2 for 4 with the home run and two stolen bases.
With the win, the Dragons moved into a tie for second place with West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division.
