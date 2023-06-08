Arroyo HR, strong pitching lead Dragons past Kernels

For the second straight night, the Dragons took a quick lead by hitting a first inning home run. Tyler Callihan walked to start the first and one batter later, Arroyo launched his sixth homer of the season to make it 2-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty enjoyed his fifth straight outstanding outing, lowering his earned run average on the year to 0.45. He tossed four innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Petty, who missed the month of April, has tossed 20 innings in five starts for the Dragons and allowed just one earned run.