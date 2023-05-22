Ask Hal: Homer antics would not amuse old-school pitchers

A: Frankly, I’m impressed. Most of the prospects he acquired with his mass demolition of the roster are doing well. As I always say, they are not prospects, they are suspects until they prove otherwise. My only concern is if they make it and make it big, can the Reds afford to keep them to be contenders every year. Even Krall said recently, “Luis Castillo did well for us and now for Seattle and is great pitcher, but we knew we couldn’t afford to keep him?” How many of the young players who become good can they afford to keep?

Q: Who is the young lady we see in the Reds dugout and what is her function? — MICHAEL, Beavercreek.

A: For years a baseball dugout was a private men’s club. No women allowed. Fortunately, that’s changing rapidly.There are female general managers and coaches, women blowing whistles in NBA games, NFL games and NCAA games. MLB needs women umpires.There are several women one might spot in the Reds dugout during a game. Most notably is the Reds sports dietician Ashley Meuser, passing out power bars, fruit, electrolyte drinks and making sure they don’t sneak in a Hershey’s with almonds or a Skyline cheese coney.

Q: Do you have any Cincinnati Reds on your radar for possible MVP, Cy Young, Fireman of the Year or Rookie of the Year awards? — GREG, Beavercreek

A: My radar went on the blink years ago. But let’s check. MVP? No. Cy Young? No. Fireman of the Year? No. Rookie of the year? Uh, maybe. It isn’t too late for Matt McLain, who just got called up. He plays with fire and vigor and let’s wait to see how he plays out.

Q: How have the changes in the rules had an impact on the early part of this season? — TOM, Sarasota.

A: A heavy impact. With the banishment of the extreme shifts, ground ball base hits, especially to right field, have increased dramatically. The pitch clock has sped up the game with little or no impact on play, other than to move it along without changing the outcomes. The bigger bases have encouraged more stolen bases, which is why they did it in addition to the safety factor. But they still have the runner on second to start extra-innings tie games, the worst baseball rule ever implemented. It’s like the NFL, in a tie game, would put a wide receiver in the end zone before the play begins.

Q: My all-time favorite clutch player was Tony Perez, so who was your favorite, Reds or opposing player? — JIM, New Paris.

A: You stole my thunder. Nobody I ever saw came through in the clutch more often than The Big Dog. As manager Dave Bristol said, “If there is any way to win a baseball game, Tony Perez will find it.” And Pete Rose was somebody opposing pitchers didn’t want to face with the game on the line. If I pitched for the Reds, I didn’t want to see Albert Pujols, Roberto Clemente, Willie McCovey, Hank Aaron, or Barry Bonds (even before his PED days) come to bat in a tie game in the ninth inning.

Q: In the first game I ever saw, Vada Pinson hit an inside the park home run in Crosley Field, so what was your favorite inside the park home run? — JACK, Miamisburg.

A: Champ Summers hit an inside the park home run in Riverfront Stadium and flopped face down at home plate. He didn’t get up. Was he hurt? Athletic trainer Larry Starr ran to his rescue and asked, “Are you hurt?” Said a green-faced Summers, “No, I just swallowed my chewing tobacco.”

Q: When the pitching coach goes to talk to the pitcher, the pitcher always covers his mouth with his glove, so does he think the other team has a lip-reader? — PENNIE, Springfield.

A: I always laugh at that one for two reasons. One: There are no lip-readers in the other dugout. Two: What the pitching coach says isn’t going to help the other team. He is usually asking, “Are you alright? You are? Then throw the dang ball in this area code with something on it.” And it usually is the coach talking while the pitcher covers his mouth and nods.

Q: What is your opinion of the new all-black City Connect uniforms the Reds are wearing for Friday night home games? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: I always thought baseball teams should leave the all-black outfits to Johnny Cash. I never saw a black baseball uniform I liked — until the Reds came out with theirs. Reds goes good with black, and the red trim looks good on the black. I love the hats and was the first on my block to own one, which I received four days before the Reds wore theirs for the first time.