Ask Hal: Who is the smartest pitcher you ever covered?

A: It is zero tolerance. That’s the way it was when I traveled with the Reds. The team bus and the team charter left when scheduled, on the dot, and all better be on board, no exceptions. If you miss, you pay your own way and expect a fine. It’s a rarity. Eddie Milner once missed the bus from Plant City to Fort Lauderdale for a spring exhibition game. In his haste to drive there he forgot his wallet and tried to borrow money from the writers. That’s like asking for chocolate milk from a cow.

Q: Who is the smartest pitcher you ever covered? — VICTOR, Knoxville, TN.

A: That’s a slam dunk. Tom Seaver, by a wide margin. He would break down each pitch he threw and why he threw it if you asked. He not only was a baseball genius, he could carry on an intelligent conversation about any subject. And his dry sense of humor was off the charts. He did the University of Southern California proud.

Q: As Barry Larkin continues to campaign for David Bell’s Cincinnati Reds manager’s job, can you name a great player that also was a great manager? — KEN, Carmel, IN.

A: Folks are misreading Larkin’s recent outburst about the many mistakes the Reds were making and being content to get to .500. He isn’t after Bell’s job. He is on record as saying he does not want to manage. Lou Piniella, Dusty Baker and Davey Johnson were great managers and were very good players, but not great. Pete Rose was a great player and managed the Reds to four straight second-place finishes. Had he not gambled on baseball and been banished, he might have displayed greatness as a manager. The great Ted Williams was not even a good manager. So, no, I can’t name a great player who became a great manager. But maybe we need a solid definition of the word ‘great.’

Q: For sake of argument, if David Bell steps down of his own volition, would you chose a replacement from within the organization or somebody outside it? — STEVE, Owensboro, KY.

A: I’ve always thought baseball lifer and Louisville manager Pat Kelly should get a shot, but his age (69) is against him now. Bell’s right hand man, Freddie Benavides, would be a solid choice. He takes over when Bell is ejected. But if Bell quits (or is fired), a new outside voice, a guy with a solid managerial record with other teams, probably would be better suited to lead this group. Unfortunately, Sparky Anderson and Fred Hutchinson are not available.

Q: What are your recollections of the first women baseball beat writers in the clubhouse? — TOM, Dayton.

A: When they first showed up, they were treated horribly. The Reds, like most teams, did not permit them in the clubhhouse, Lisa Nehus-Saxon of the old Los Angeles Daily News showed up and they stopped her at the door. They said they would bring a player or two to her and she had tears in her eyes. I refused to go into the clubhouse that day and stayed in the lobby and interviewed the players willing to come out. Finally, under orders from MLB, women were permitted inside and most players wore robes. A few louts delighted in trying to shock them by walking in front of them naked. Some of the early ones I encountered, and tried to help, were Cheryl Rosenberg from Miami, Alyson Footer, an Englewood native who covered Houston, Susan Slusser of San Francisco and Claire Smith of New York, the first woman writer inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame. Believe me, most of these women, and many more now, are better than some male counterparts.

Q: When there is a conference on the mound and everybody covers their mouths with their gloves, do they really fear lip reading? — PENNIE, Springfield.

A: Lip reading is very real. During a playoff game in 1989, the San Francisco Giants had the bases loaded against the Chicago Cubs. There was a meeting on the mound and Cubs pitcher Greg Maddux said, “I’m going to throw him a fastball inside.” Giants batter Will Clark said he read lips, knew what was coming, and hit a grand slam home run. Since then, pitchers cover up. Perhaps coaches need to learn ventriloquism or hire Terry Fator to make mound visits. His lips always are sealed.

Q: You have met and have written about thousands of athletes, so who out of all of them who stood out in personality and statue? — CHRIS, Vandalia.

A: Oh, so many. My all-timer, though, is Jose Rijo. When I broke a hip a year ago, he showed up at my front door, bearing cigars and gifts. His presence was all I needed. When I retired as a traveling beat writer, he presented me with a handsome stand-up cigar humidor. When it comes to class, with Rijo it is spelled CLASS. Very close to him are Eric Davis, Dave Collins, Doug Bair, Tony Perez, Lou Piniella and Jack McKeon. And I’m missing scores more.

Q: With their shortage of pitching arms and no chance of making the playoffs, should they sign Johnny Cueto to eat innings and permit him to finish his career where he started? — MARK, Santa Clarita, CA.

A: While I love Cueto, I don’t believe that works. It is a good time for the Reds to check out younger pitchers in their system. Cueto obviously is finished and probably couldn’t eat up many innings. Let’s remember him for the great pitcher he was for the Reds.

Q; Maybe to honor you departed dog, Paige, did any player have a dog that you got to know and like? —DAVE, Northridge.

A: First of all, deep thanks to the more than 300 of you that sent condolences on e-mail. It helped get me through the night, but brought more tears. And I don’t like any dogs. I love them all. Joey Votto had a dog named Maris (Yes, named after Roger Maris). He often brought him into the clubhouse and it was a great that he seemed to love everybody, just as Paige did.