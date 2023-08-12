Ask Hal: Will Joey Votto be back next season?

Q: How many more times do I have to watch the replay of Elly De La Cruz stealing home? — DAVE, Miamisburg/Centerville/Beavercreek.

A: My suggestion is that if it comes on and you’re tired of it, go make yourself a sandwich. It is rare for a player to steal home and even more rare for a player to do it while the pitcher is holding the ball. Personally, I get a kick out of watching it over and over. De La Cruz can steal home, but he can’t steal first base and won’t get there that often until he lays off bad pitches.

Q: Do you see Joey Votto returning next season because I think his presence is a positive influence on the younger players. — DAVE, Forest Park.

A: As a player, no. The Reds have a $20 million option on him, but I think they’ll buy him out for $7 million. He will be 40 and it looks as if his entire approach is to hit home runs. When he hit his 12th this season, he had only 14 other hits and his slash line was .206/.307/.526. With the youth movement, I see Christian Encarnacion-Strand as next year’s first baseman. You are correct about Votto’s positive influence. If he wants to stay around, the Reds could offer him a coaching spot, but not at $20 million.

Q: The amount of baseball statistics being compiled these days is mind-boggling, so I wonder if you can find what the Reds won-loss record is in each color uniform? — TOM, Beavercreek.

A: Strangely, I wondered the same thing. So I checked with Jamie Ramsey, the excellent member of the Reds public relations staff. He said they don’t keep records on that. Being the old-school dunce that I am, I prefer the stylish white with the wishbone-C. I dislike the red jerseys with ‘Reds’ in huge script on the front. And I’ve developed a huge dislike for the City Connect black uniforms they wear for Friday home games. Isn’t black always worn by the bad guys?

Q: How much did the injury to Jonathan India contribute to the Reds’ recent six-game losing streak? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: That’s something nobody can answer. It is a team game, and one player should not make that much difference, although the New York Yankees might disagree after what happened to them when they lost Aaron Judge. But the Reds’ motto has been, “Next man up,” so somebody needed to step up. India’s presence was still there in the clubhouse and in the dugout. And he should be batting leadoff, not third. Elly De La Cruz, as awesome as his talent is, is not a leadoff hitter.

Q: The Reds gave David Bell a three-year extension and they promptly lost six games in a row, so would you have waited until the end of the season to see how they finished? — DAN, Englewood.

A: The six losses in a row had nothing to do with Bell’s contract extension. It was poor pitching and poor hitting. Bell has done an excellent job with his young players and patched-up pitching staff. I would have waited until the end of the season, but they probably did it as a show of confidence because there are so many Bell-bashers out there.

Q: Do you think any team will surpass the 1975 Reds record at their home ballpark? DICK, Hendersonville, TN.

A: Once again, never say never. Nobody thought Ty Cobb’s hits record would be broken, but Pete Rose blew by him like a souped-up Porsche. The ‘75 Reds were incredible at home, 64-17 in Riverfront Stadium, where opponents feared to tread. But that isn’t even the record. The 1961 New York Yankees beat them by one game, 65-16 in old Yankee Stadium, a place that became not so much of a baseball stadium as it was a shrine.

Q: Was Dave Concepcion the first shortstop to utilize the bounce throw to first base? —Ron, Tampa.

A: Yes, he was. And it happened by accident. Artificial surfaces (AstroTurf) were just coming into vogue, and it was in place at old Riverfront Stadium. During infield practice one day, Concepcion accidently made a couple of short throws to first base. He noticed that when it hit the turf it picked up speed on the bounce. So he put it to good use in games. And I notice that even with AstroTurf gone, some shortstops make bounce throws even on the dirt, but maybe they don’t mean to do it and it beats throwing the ball over the first baseman’s head and into the camera well.

Q: Not forgetting about the pennant race this year, but what’s your projection for the starting eight on Opening Day next season? — JON, Washington, MO.

A: That is difficult to project because there are so many scenarios. Trades. Free agents. Injuries. If I don’t take those into account from what is available right now it would be: C Tyler Stephenson, 1B Chrisitan Encarnacion-Strand, 2B Matt McLain, SS Elly De La Cruz, 3B Noelvi Marte, LF Will Benson, CF TJ Friedl, RF Jake Fraley. That’s two missing and one new one. India most likely will be traded and Votto will retire. Marte also could play shortstop with De La Cruz moving to third. But let’s wait to see what GM Nick Krall has up his sleeves, if they aren’t rolled up too high.

Q: What Reds player had the strangest superstition? KEVIN, Springboro.

A: Nearly all players have superstitions, like dressing in the same order every day and never stepping on the foul lines. The strangest, though, belongs to former relief pitcher Rob Murphy. As a joke one day, he put on a pair of his girlfriend’s black bikini panties under his uniform. He did really good work that night, so he continued to slip them on before every game, while his teammates shook their heads and looked the other way.