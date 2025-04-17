Athlete of the Week: Blake Lawson, Carlisle

Name: Blake Lawson
School: Carlisle
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year for the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, District 15 and Southwest Ohio (Division V); set Carlisle’s all-time scoring record with 1,436 points; compiled 1,300 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns senior year in football; running back will play football at Taylor University (Upland, Indiana)
Bet you didn’t know: I’m ambidextrous
Words I live by: Let go of the past and remember why you started
Toughest opponent: Franklin
Biggest influence: My family and God
Game-day rituals: Play against my dad in a video game
What’s on my bedroom walls: All my awards that I have received in football and basketball, 1,000 point banner and the all-time leading scorer banner.
When I’m bored I like to: Golf, bowl and play video games
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump
Person who would play me in a movie: Tom Holland
Favorite TV show: Outer Banks
Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby
I can’t live without: My MacBook
The most important trait in a person is … personality
Event I’d like to attend: NCAA National Championship
Favorite book: The Mamba Mentality: How I Play
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: BD’s Mongolian Grill
The profession I respect the most is … cardiologist
Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch & Berries
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: CLB XXIII
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … lion
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ
Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii
Talent I’d like to have? Playing an instrument
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Ohio State
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Olympic sport: Curling
Favorite sports moment: Breaking the all-time scoring record
Favorite snack: Gushers
Best thing about basketball: Winning
In 10 years, I hope to be: a millionaire
