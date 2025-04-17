Athlete of the Week: Blake Lawson, Carlisle

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Named player of the year for the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, District 15 and Southwest Ohio (Division V); set Carlisle’s all-time scoring record with 1,436 points; compiled 1,300 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns senior year in football; running back will play football at Taylor University (Upland, Indiana)

Bet you didn’t know: I’m ambidextrous

Words I live by: Let go of the past and remember why you started

Toughest opponent: Franklin

Biggest influence: My family and God

Game-day rituals: Play against my dad in a video game

What’s on my bedroom walls: All my awards that I have received in football and basketball, 1,000 point banner and the all-time leading scorer banner.

When I’m bored I like to: Golf, bowl and play video games

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump

Person who would play me in a movie: Tom Holland

Favorite TV show: Outer Banks

Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby

I can’t live without: My MacBook

The most important trait in a person is … personality

Event I’d like to attend: NCAA National Championship

Favorite book: The Mamba Mentality: How I Play

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: BD’s Mongolian Grill

The profession I respect the most is … cardiologist

Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch & Berries

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: CLB XXIII

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … lion

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ

Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii

Talent I’d like to have? Playing an instrument

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Ohio State

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite Olympic sport: Curling

Favorite sports moment: Breaking the all-time scoring record

Favorite snack: Gushers

Best thing about basketball: Winning

In 10 years, I hope to be: a millionaire

