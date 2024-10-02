Athlete of the Week: James Comstock, Wayne

Name: James Comstock
School: Wayne
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Among Greater Western Ohio Conference leaders in goals and points; earned first-team All-GWOC honors the past two seasons
Bet you didn’t know … I played baseball for eight years
Words I live by: “You may not know now but later you will understand”
Toughest opponent: Springboro
Game-day rituals: Listen to music
What’s on my bedroom walls: Medals and plaques
When I’m bored I like to … play video games
Favorite movie: Avenger Endgame
Person who would play me in a movie: Glen Powell
Favorite TV show: Ted Lasso
Favorite musical artist: Gunna
I can’t live without: My phone
I can live without: Video games
Event I’d like to attend: World Cup Final
Favorite book: The Maze Runner
Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd Pie
Favorite restaurant: BD’s
Favorite smell: Vanilla
Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike
Vegetable I won’t eat: Broccoli
I’d love to trade places for a day with … Adam Sandler
Whose mind would I like to read? Drake
Place where I’d love to travel? Bora Bora
Talent you’d like to have? Magic
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite team: Manchester United
Favorite Olympic sport: Swimming
Favorite sports moment: Scoring vs Butler my freshman year to win us the game on Senior Night
Favorite junk food: Airhead Extremes
Best thing about soccer: Celebrating a win with my teammates
In 10 years, I hope to be … a physical therapist
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author