Athlete of the Week: James Comstock, Wayne

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Among Greater Western Ohio Conference leaders in goals and points; earned first-team All-GWOC honors the past two seasons

Bet you didn’t know … I played baseball for eight years

Words I live by: “You may not know now but later you will understand”

Toughest opponent: Springboro

Game-day rituals: Listen to music

What’s on my bedroom walls: Medals and plaques

When I’m bored I like to … play video games

Favorite movie: Avenger Endgame

Person who would play me in a movie: Glen Powell

Favorite TV show: Ted Lasso

Favorite musical artist: Gunna

I can’t live without: My phone

I can live without: Video games

Event I’d like to attend: World Cup Final

Favorite book: The Maze Runner

Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd Pie

Favorite restaurant: BD’s

Favorite smell: Vanilla

Favorite cereal: Cap’n Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike

Vegetable I won’t eat: Broccoli

I’d love to trade places for a day with … Adam Sandler

Whose mind would I like to read? Drake

Place where I’d love to travel? Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have? Magic

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Favorite team: Manchester United

Favorite Olympic sport: Swimming

Favorite sports moment: Scoring vs Butler my freshman year to win us the game on Senior Night

Favorite junk food: Airhead Extremes

Best thing about soccer: Celebrating a win with my teammates

In 10 years, I hope to be … a physical therapist

