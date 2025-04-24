Athlete of the Week: Katie Berrey, Waynesville

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Named Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwest District and District 15 player of the year; led conference in assists (5.5) and eighth in scoring (12.6); scored season-high 26 against Eaton; dished out season-high 12 assists against Preble Shawnee; PGH Division 5 first-team All Ohio; School record for career 3’s (208)

Bet you didn’t know: I have a dog named Blue

Words I live by: The only person in your way is yourself

Toughest opponent: My brother while playing in the driveway

Biggest influence: My parents

Game-day rituals: Eating two eggs for breakfast, listening to music, and praying

What’s on my bedroom walls: Lots of basketball jerseys and pictures of the beach

When I’m bored I like to: Go on a run or hangout with friends

Favorite movie: The Bourne Supremacy

Person who would play me in a movie: Jennifer Aniston

Favorite TV show: The Middle

Favorite musical artist: Drake

I can’t live without: My family

The most important trait in a person is … Honesty and loyalty

Event I’d like to attend: NCAA women’s national championship game

Favorite book: Mamba Mentality

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf

Favorite restaurant: Texas roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is … the military

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … Lion

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Caitlin Clark

Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Singing

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Uconn basketball and Michigan football

Favorite athlete: Paige Bueckers

Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball

Favorite sports moment: Winning districts this year

Favorite snack: Strawberries

Best thing about basketball: Working with a team, meeting new people, and winning

In 10 years, I hope to be: Coaching Division 1 basketball

