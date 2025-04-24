Athlete of the Week: Katie Berrey, Waynesville

Name: Katie Berrey
School: Waynesville
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Named Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwest District and District 15 player of the year; led conference in assists (5.5) and eighth in scoring (12.6); scored season-high 26 against Eaton; dished out season-high 12 assists against Preble Shawnee; PGH Division 5 first-team All Ohio; School record for career 3’s (208)
Bet you didn’t know: I have a dog named Blue
Words I live by: The only person in your way is yourself
Toughest opponent: My brother while playing in the driveway
Biggest influence: My parents
Game-day rituals: Eating two eggs for breakfast, listening to music, and praying
What’s on my bedroom walls: Lots of basketball jerseys and pictures of the beach
When I’m bored I like to: Go on a run or hangout with friends
Favorite movie: The Bourne Supremacy
Person who would play me in a movie: Jennifer Aniston
Favorite TV show: The Middle
Favorite musical artist: Drake
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is … Honesty and loyalty
Event I’d like to attend: NCAA women’s national championship game
Favorite book: Mamba Mentality
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf
Favorite restaurant: Texas roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is … the military
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … Lion
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Caitlin Clark
Person from history I’d like to meet: Kobe Bryant
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Singing
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Uconn basketball and Michigan football
Favorite athlete: Paige Bueckers
Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball
Favorite sports moment: Winning districts this year
Favorite snack: Strawberries
Best thing about basketball: Working with a team, meeting new people, and winning
In 10 years, I hope to be: Coaching Division 1 basketball
