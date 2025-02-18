Athlete of the Week: Sam Keilholz, Miamisburg High School

Name: Sam Keilholz
School: Miamisburg
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Wrestling and football
Claim to fame/honors: Heavyweight has compiled 24-4 record with 20 pins, four-year letterman in wrestling and three-varsity football
Bet you didn’t know: My family owns the Skyline on Kingsridge Dr. in Centerville, devoted Christian.
Words I live by: My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26
Biggest influence: God, Jesus and my family
Favorite movie: Inglorious Bastards
Person who would play me in a movie: Channing Tatum
Favorite musical artist: Alan Jackson
I can’t live without: My dogs
Event I’d like to attend: 2025 college football national championship
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s chicken soup
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes football and Cincinnati Bengals
Favorite athlete: Jack Sawyer
Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling
Favorite sports moment: Jack Sawyer fumble touchdown return
Favorite junk food: Ice cream
Best thing about wrestling: It’s just you and the other guy in a brawl, you determine whether or not you win.
In 10 years, I hope to be: Rich and married to Sydney Sweeney.
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author