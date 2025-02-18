Athlete of the Week: Sam Keilholz, Miamisburg High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Wrestling and football

Claim to fame/honors: Heavyweight has compiled 24-4 record with 20 pins, four-year letterman in wrestling and three-varsity football

Bet you didn’t know: My family owns the Skyline on Kingsridge Dr. in Centerville, devoted Christian.

Words I live by: My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26

Biggest influence: God, Jesus and my family

Favorite movie: Inglorious Bastards

Person who would play me in a movie: Channing Tatum

Favorite musical artist: Alan Jackson

I can’t live without: My dogs

Event I’d like to attend: 2025 college football national championship

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s chicken soup

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes football and Cincinnati Bengals

Favorite athlete: Jack Sawyer

Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling

Favorite sports moment: Jack Sawyer fumble touchdown return

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

Best thing about wrestling: It’s just you and the other guy in a brawl, you determine whether or not you win.

In 10 years, I hope to be: Rich and married to Sydney Sweeney.

