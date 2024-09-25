Athlete of the Week: Samuel Darmanie, Springboro

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Cross country, track and field

Claim to fame/honors: Owns the fastest time (15:21) this year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; ranks second all-time at Springboro; hold records for Springboro in the indoor mile, two mile, and 3200, holds the 2k steeple school record, All-American,

Bet you didn’t know: I was a soccer player until my senior year (I did cross and soccer for the school my junior year)

Words I live by: The effort you put in is the results you get out

Toughest opponent: Will Sheets

Biggest influence: Chad Adams

Meet-day rituals: Meet-day hoodie and specific music playlists for different times during the day

What’s on my bedroom walls: Cross country and track bibs and a few soccer decals

When I’m bored I like to … Stalk milesplit and get ahead on homework

Favorite movie: Interstellar

Person who would play me in a movie: Young Corbin Bleu

Favorite TV show: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Favorite musical artist: Bruno Mars

I can’t live without: My family

I can live without: Speed development workouts

Event I’d like to attend: Olympics

Favorite book: One of Us Is Lying

Favorite home-cooked meal: Street tacos

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Favorite smell: Vanilla

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where you’d like a shopping spree: Runner’s Plus

Vegetable I won’t eat: Brussels sprouts

Whose mind would I like to read? Other people I’m racing

Place where I’d love to travel? Europe

Talent I’d like to have? Quick acceleration

Favorite school subject: Chemistry/biology

Favorite athlete: Yared Nuguse

Favorite team: FC Cincinnati

Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field

Something in the world I’d like to change: Access to and advanced education

Favorite sports moment: Cole Hocker 1500-meter gold

Favorite junk food: Oatmeal raisin cookies

Best thing about cross country: All the people

In 10 years, I hope to be … out of college with my Ph.D and still racing

