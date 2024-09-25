Athlete of the Week: Samuel Darmanie, Springboro

Name: Samuel Darmanie
School: Springboro
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Cross country, track and field
Claim to fame/honors: Owns the fastest time (15:21) this year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; ranks second all-time at Springboro; hold records for Springboro in the indoor mile, two mile, and 3200, holds the 2k steeple school record, All-American,
Bet you didn’t know: I was a soccer player until my senior year (I did cross and soccer for the school my junior year)
Words I live by: The effort you put in is the results you get out
Toughest opponent: Will Sheets
Biggest influence: Chad Adams
Meet-day rituals: Meet-day hoodie and specific music playlists for different times during the day
What’s on my bedroom walls: Cross country and track bibs and a few soccer decals
When I’m bored I like to … Stalk milesplit and get ahead on homework
Favorite movie: Interstellar
Person who would play me in a movie: Young Corbin Bleu
Favorite TV show: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Favorite musical artist: Bruno Mars
I can’t live without: My family
I can live without: Speed development workouts
Event I’d like to attend: Olympics
Favorite book: One of Us Is Lying
Favorite home-cooked meal: Street tacos
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Favorite smell: Vanilla
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where you’d like a shopping spree: Runner’s Plus
Vegetable I won’t eat: Brussels sprouts
Whose mind would I like to read? Other people I’m racing
Place where I’d love to travel? Europe
Talent I’d like to have? Quick acceleration
Favorite school subject: Chemistry/biology
Favorite athlete: Yared Nuguse
Favorite team: FC Cincinnati
Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field
Something in the world I’d like to change: Access to and advanced education
Favorite sports moment: Cole Hocker 1500-meter gold
Favorite junk food: Oatmeal raisin cookies
Best thing about cross country: All the people
In 10 years, I hope to be … out of college with my Ph.D and still racing
