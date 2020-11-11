Atlantic 10 announces 18-game men’s basketball schedule

The Dayton Flyers learned their 18-game Atlantic 10 Conference schedule Wednesday.
Unlike some conferences, such as the Horizon League, which is playing two-game series at one site on back-to-back days, the A-10 will stick to a traditional schedule.
Dayton has one home game against George Washington that does not yet have a date. Here’s the schedule of games that have known dates. Only two games have times at this point.
Dec. 30: vs. La Salle.
Jan. 2: vs. George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Fordham.
Jan. 8: at Davidson.
Jan. 13: vs. Duquesne.
Jan. 17: vs. George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at VCU.
Jan. 26: at Saint Louis.
Jan. 30: vs. Rhode Island.
Feb. 2: at Duquesne.
Feb. 5: vs. Richmond.
Feb. 9: at UMass.
Feb. 13: vs. St. Joseph’s.
Feb. 16: at Rhode Island.
Feb. 19: vs. Saint Louis.
Feb. 28: at St. Bonaventure.
March 3: vs. VCU.
March 10-14: at Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.