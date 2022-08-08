BreakingNews
Man found guilty in 2 deadly shootings, 100 feet apart in Dayton
Autopsy report reveals cause of Nate Miller's death

Former South standout Nate Miller during a practice with Ohio State alumni in Columbus. SNS FILE PHOTO

24 minutes ago

Springfield basketball great Nate Miller died of “acute exacerbation of asthma,” according to the autopsy performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Miller, 34, who died on June 4, was a basketball star at South High School. He graduated in 2005. He then played one season of college basketball at UNC Wilmington and three seasons at Bowling Green.

Miller played professional basketball in Spain, Israel, Mexico, Argentina and most recently in South Korea in the 2018-19 season. He remained active as a coach in the area and ran an organization, MillerzElite Basketball.

