Back to Canton: Springfield tops Moeller to reach state title game for second straight season

Springfield is headed back to the Division I state championship game.
The Wildcats defeated Cincinnati Moeller 28-24 in the state semifinals on Friday night in Piqua for the second straight year.
Bryce Schondelmyer tossed four touchdown passes -- two each to Shawn Thigpen and Anthony Brown -- to lead the Wildcats (13-1). Moeller finishes 13-2.
Springfield advances to face Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) in the championship game for the second straight season. That game is slated for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
St. Edward defeated Springfield 23-13 in last year’s title game.
