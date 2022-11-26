BreakingNews
Back to Canton: Springfield tops Moeller to reach state title game for second straight season

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
12 minutes ago

Springfield is headed back to the Division I state championship game.

The Wildcats defeated Cincinnati Moeller 28-24 in the state semifinals on Friday night in Piqua for the second straight year.

Bryce Schondelmyer tossed four touchdown passes -- two each to Shawn Thigpen and Anthony Brown -- to lead the Wildcats (13-1). Moeller finishes 13-2.

Springfield advances to face Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) in the championship game for the second straight season. That game is slated for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

St. Edward defeated Springfield 23-13 in last year’s title game.

