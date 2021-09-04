Baker leads unbeaten Fairmont past CJ; Xenia, Eaton, Brookville, Carlisle also move to 3-0

Other Games

Sidney 28, Greenville 14: Donavin Johnson connected with E.J. Davis on a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Sidney (1-2) break a tie score and retain the Little Brown Jug. Johnson threw for 171 yards and added a rushing TD and Julius Spradling returned the opening kick 86 yards for a score. Brock Short passed for a TD and ran in another for Greenville (0-3).

Xenia 42, Fairborn 2: Gavin McManus led Xenia (3-0), going 15-of-22 for 220 yards with three touchdown passes. Tremell Wright hauled in all three touchdowns, finishing with five receptions for 100 yards, and Jalin Adams had a pair of rushing scores.

Dunbar 34, Beavercreek 15: Nate Roberts finished 10-of-20 for 227 yards with three touchdowns, two to Darian Leslie, to pace Dunbar (1-2). Shyheim Bowman tacked on two rushing touchdowns, hauled in an interception and recorded nine tackles.

Eaton 27, Talawanda 17: Aiden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for Eaton (3-0) in the fourth quarter and Brock Ebright hooked up with Theo Winings on a 13-yard TD pass to put the game away. Deondre Bothast-Revalee tallied 145 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Talawanda (0-3).

Brookville 42, Bethel 0: Keegan Mehr tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran in a third and Sammy Dafler, Tim Davis and Austin Lackey each added a rushing score for Brookville (3-0).

Monroe 66, Western Brown 58: Elijah Jackson rumbled for a single-game school record 403 rushing yards to pace Monroe (2-1).

Franklin 17, Edgewood 15: Isaiah Bales cleared the uprights on a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds to give Franklin (2-1) the win.

Carlisle 14, Northridge 6: Talon Borders had touchdown runs in the second and third quarters to give Carlisle (3-0) the lead. Jeremy Henry scored the lone TD for Northridge (1-2).

Mechanicsburg 50, Madison-Plains 14: Aaron Conley tied a career high with five passing touchdowns, going 17-of-23 for 288 yards to pace ‘Burg (3-0).

Marion Local 19, Versailles 17: Peyton Otte scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth and Marion Local (3-0) survived a scare, picking off two passes in the final two minutes to hold on for the win.

Anna 48, Parkway 17: Anna (2-1) scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for the win.