Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton’s second-half rally falls short in loss to Wisconsin

NASSAU, Bahamas — Dayton rallied from a nine-point deficit but came up short late in a 43-42 loss to Wisconsinin the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort.
FIRST HALF
Wisconsin outscored the Dayton Flyers 7-0 in the last five minutes of the first half to build a 23-14 halftime lead
Key stat: Dayton committed 10 turnovers in the half and made 2 of 16 3-pointers. Wisconsin wasn’t much better from 3-point range, making 4 of 13.
Dayton’s star: Mustapha Amzil made 2 of 3 shots from long range and scored six points. The rest of the players missed all 13 of their attempts. No else had more than two points..
Wisconsin’s top player: Connorr Essegian led the Badgers with 11 points and made 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Roster news: Dayton’s Koby Brea did not make the trip to the Bahamas because of an illness. All the players at the tournament were in uniform except Kaleb Washington, who was on the bench in street clothes.
