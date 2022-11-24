Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton falls to N.C. State

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Dayton Flyers lost their second game in as many days Thursday, dropping a 76-64 decision to North Carolina State in the consolation round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort.
The Flyers (3-3) were led by Toumani Camara (19 points, seven rebounds) and DaRon Holmes II (17 points, six rebounds).
Dayton committed 18 turnovers.
The Flyers will play the Butler/Brigham Young loser in the seventh-place game at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
First-half recap
Key player for Dayton: DaRon Holmes II scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting but left the game after picking up his second foul and did not play in the last four minutes.
Key player for N.C. State: Terquavion Smith scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
Key stat: The Wolfpack made 4 of 12 3-pointers. Dayton made 1 of 5.
Biggest run: Dayton led 19-9 after a layup by Malachi Smith with 11:58 to play. N.C. State outscored Dayton 14-3 over the next six minutes.
Other scores: No. 3 Kansas will play Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Kansas beat Wisconsin 69-68 in overtime on a last-second putback layup by Bobby Pettiford Jr. Tennessee also won in overtime, beating Southern California 73-66.
Butler will play Brigham Young in the final game of the day Thursday after the Dayton-N.C. State game.
About the Author