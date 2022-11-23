Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton ‘locked in’ on tournament despite distractions at resort

Travel info: Dayton had a relatively easy trip to the Bahamas, compared to the fans flying commercial. According to the “Sports + Aviation” Twitter account, which tracks team plays, the Flyers left Dayton at 12:10 p.m. Monday and landed in Nassau at 2:40 p.m.

Back on the bench: Kansas coach Bill Self will return from a four-game suspension during this tournament. The Jayhawks play N.C. State in the first round Wednesday and will play Dayton or N.C. State on Thursday.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts led the team to a 4-0 start in his absence.

“Guys rallied around him,” Self said Tuesday. “He did great. You knew he would.”

Self did not enjoy the experience away from the team.

“The first two games were OK,” he said. “The Duke and Southern Utah games, I didn’t feel as comfortable watching from the living room as I did the first two. The guys did fine. We’ve got a long ways to go to become a really good team. Sometimes I think me stepping away at least at that moment in time may be a positive for us because maybe I can see it from a little bit different perspective.”