Bauer making Reds history in first four starts

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bauer is the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out 40 batters and allow fewer than 10 hits in his first four starts. According to Reds statistician Joel Luckhaupt, Bauer has the second lowest ERA through four starts in Reds history, trailing only Wayne Simpson (0.58 in 1970).

Bauer has shown a major improvement from last summer when he made 10 starts and posted a 6.39 ERA for the Reds after being traded from the Cleveland Indians.

Bauer said an ankle injury last year had healed by the time he arrived in Cincinnati but affected his delivery, which messed up his back. He said he just wasn’t himself.

“I wasn’t able to get ahead,” Bauer said. “I wasn’t able to locate pitches as well as I know I can. I went into the offseason and worked on my command and my health. I came into the spring and felt that work had really taken hold. I was really confident I would be able to be better. Then I got another offseason basically with the coronavirus (pandemic). I was able to improve my command and work on that stuff even more.”

