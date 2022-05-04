Beavercreek names new boys basketball coach

Beavercreek City Schools announced the hiring of Isaiah Williams, a varsity assistant with the program the last three seasons, as head boys basketball coach Tuesday.
The hiring still has to be approved by the Board of Education. Superintendent Paul Otten will recommend Williams for employment at the May 19 board meeting.
“I am excited for the opportunity to help mold and build young men’s lives at BHS through the game of basketball,” Williams said in a press release.
Williams replaces Steve Pittman, who was hired in April 2019 and coached the last three seasons. Beavercreek finished 15-10 last season.
Williams also worked as a middle school coach for the last three seasons. He was an assistant coach at Wayne High School from 2006-10 and from 2016-19.
Williams was the head coach at Dixie High School from 2013-16 and at Lehman Catholic from 2010-13.
Williams graduated from Urbana University in 2010 and works as the Recreation Facility Director for the City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation.
“Coach Williams brings a level of excitement and energy to coaching that is contagious,” Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos said in a press release.
About the Author