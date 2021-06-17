Beavercreek’s Hauschild takes step back toward big leagues

Hauschild, 31, started the 2021 season with the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He was 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA in three starts.

Prior to those three appearances, Hauschild hadn’t pitched in a minor-league game since 2019 when he was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, a Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. He was in spring training with the Durango Generales in the Mexican League in March of 2020 when the pandemic began. He did pitch in an exhibition series, the Battle of the Bourbon Trail, in Kentucky last August. He pitched for the Lexington team against a team from Florence, Ky.