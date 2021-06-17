Beavercreek’s Hauschild takes step back toward big leagues

A year ago when the pandemic shut down the sports world, Mike Hauschild talked about how he still loved the game and hoped to get another shot to return to the big leagues.
On Wednesday, the Beavercreek High School and University of Dayton graduate Hauschild took another step toward that goal. The Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, added Hauschild to their roster before a game against the Saint Paul Saints in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hauschild, 31, started the 2021 season with the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He was 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA in three starts.
Prior to those three appearances, Hauschild hadn’t pitched in a minor-league game since 2019 when he was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, a Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. He was in spring training with the Durango Generales in the Mexican League in March of 2020 when the pandemic began. He did pitch in an exhibition series, the Battle of the Bourbon Trail, in Kentucky last August. He pitched for the Lexington team against a team from Florence, Ky.
Hauschild, a 2008 Beavercreek graduate who then pitched for the Dayton Flyers and was drafted in the 33rd round in 2012, made his big-league debut in 2017 with the Texas Rangers, making four relief appearances. In 2018, he made two appearances, including one start, with the Toronto Blue Jays.