Girls basketball: Bellbrook makes its case for top seed in Division I tourney

“You do have to earn some respect,” said Tincher, who is in his 19th year and led the Eagles to the Division II state tournaments in 2012 and 2018. “People are like, ‘Well, how good are they?’ That’s natural. We’ve just got to keep proving that we belong, and that’s where I want to take the program.”

With most other teams not playing Monday night, Tincher said a number of coaches were in the crowd from the GWOC and Miami Valley League. Most of the teams in the northern portion of the Southwest District play in those two leagues.

“Everybody’s trying to figure out tournament seedings, and they probably wanted to see us in person and try and figure out what bracket they’re going to go in,” Tincher said.

As teams follow the top seed in placing themselves on the bracket, they usually try to avoid having to face the No. 1 seed in the sectional rounds. If Bellbrook is that team, it will be because of their resume and their experience.

The Golden Eagles are led by Taylor Scohy (16.8 points per game), Ashley Frantz (10.1), Alayna Myer (9.46.7), Kelly Griffin (6.7 assists) and Olivia Trusty (6.6 rebounds).

“They’ve played together for so long that they’ve been battle tested,” Tincher said. “With the experience, the leadership they bring in practice, they know what our expectation levels are and where we want to go.”

Springboro, Centerville (13-5), Beavercreek (12-6), Fairmont (14-4), Wayne (12-7) and Sidney (14-4 and 14-0 MVL) are competing for other top seeds.

In Division II, defending state champion Alter (15-3), ranked No. 1 in the state, is in line to be the top seed. The Knights lost to Hamilton Badin on Monday for their first GCL-Coed loss.

Waynesville, Tecumseh (16-4), which dropped down from Division I this year, and Tippecanoe (12-6) are in line for high seeds.