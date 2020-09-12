Bellbrook tops Valley View in OT in final league clash

In a fitting end to a heated rivalry, it took more than four quarters to decide the final Bellbrook-Valley View meeting for Southwestern Buckeye League supremacy.
Scoring on a 6-yard run by Seth Borondy on the first possession of overtime, visiting Bellbrook survived the Spartans 28-21 on Senior Night at Barker Field in a pivotal SWBL Southwestern Division tilt.
With realignment next year, the Eagles will be in the SWBL East Division, while Valley View will reside in the West.
The two have met annually since joining the SWBL in 1975.
Bellbrook, the No. 1 ranked team in the Dayton Daily News D-III Power Rankings, improves to 3-0 (2-0), while the Spartans, ranked No. 2 in D-IV, drop to 2-1 overall and in the league.
Down 21-14 at halftime, Valley View forced OT with a 13-play second-half drive that culminated in a 1-yard Ben Owens touchdown run. Valley View also scored on a 7-yard run by Owens and a 67-yard punt return by Logan Tays.
The Spartans final play in OT was an incompletion on fourth-and-5 from the Bellbrook 18.
The Eagles' touchdowns came via 28- and 21-yard touchdown passes from Alex Westbrock to Taylor Jordan and Ethan Fryman, respectively. Alex Petry also returned a fumble 87yards for a score.
The victory was Bellbrook’s third straight over the Spartans.