Bengals alter practice schedule due to COVID-19 protocols

Credit: Aaron Doster

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
Two players tested positive last week

The Cincinnati Bengals had to change their practice schedule to begin the week because of COVID-19 protocols. Two players tested positive for Friday.

Players were expected back in the facility Monday to practice for the first time since Wednesday following a break for the bye week. But because of protocols being followed this week, Monday was turned to another day off.

Testing continued daily through the bye, per NFL protocols, and two positives became known Friday. No Bengals players have been added to the COVID/reserve list.

According to a team spokesperson, the schedule for the remainder of the week has yet to be determined. Tuesday is the team’s normal off day. The Bengals are set to play Pittsburgh on the road Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

