Bengals at Browns: 5 things to know about Battle of Ohio matchup

Cincinnati is looking to end that “Battle of Ohio” road losing streak Sunday when the Bengals (2-4) play the Browns (1-5) for the first of their two AFC North rivalry matchups this season.

Here are five things to know going into the game:

1. Stopping the run is key

Anarumo has seen improvements from the team’s run defense the past two games, but this week will be a test of consistency. Nick Chubb is expected to make his season debut Sunday, finally returning from a knee injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign.

Cincinnati ranks among the bottom five run defenses in the league following a slow start. However, the Bengals held league rushing leader Derrick Henry to 41 yards in regulation of the overtime loss to Baltimore two weeks ago and contained Tyrone Tracy to 2.9 yards per carry in the Week 6 win over the New York Giants after he rushed for 129 yards on 18 carries the previous game.

Finally having a healthy defensive line has helped with that, most notably with the return of BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins from hamstring injuries over the past two weeks. Likewise, Chubb’s absence has been felt in a Browns offense yet to score 20 points in a game this season, and his return could be a similar boost if Cincinnati can’t limit his damage. He’s produced six 100-yard rushing performances in 10 previous meetings with the Bengals, all wins for the Browns.

“He’s a very special back,” Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said. “He’s been doing it a long time, successfully at a very high level. Physical runner, downhill. One of those things we have to do is stop the run, and however many snaps he has, we intend to do that.”

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

2. Containing Myles Garrett

Cleveland’s defense has created problems for Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense over the years, including holding them to 14.2 points per game during the five matchups with regular starters playing the past three seasons (the Browns rested starters in the 2023 regular-season finale meeting in Cincinnati).

Beating the Browns’ defense starts with containing reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Garrett has 12.0 sacks in his 10 career matchups with Cincinnati, and he has 4.0 sacks this season despite battling Achilles issues. Mirroring his pressure up front, the Browns have capable players in coverage with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome a reliable cornerback tandem, and Cleveland is allowing just 196.3 passing yards per game (ranking 11th).

“He’s (Garrett) a problem for everybody,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “He’s a defensive player of the year candidate year after year after year. … He’s a big part of it. Their overall team speed is up there with the best, if not the best at all three levels of their defense. Speed, power on the defensive line. JOK (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) is maybe the fastest linebacker in football. ... They’ve got corners that can run and play man coverage. They challenge you and you have to be at your best.”

3. Running the ball

One way to mitigate the Garrett problem would be attacking with an effective running game. Burrow said the Bengals have a good game plan for the run, and it would “be nice to have a bigtime game on the ground.”

With Chubb back, the Browns likely will lean more on their running game, and often these AFC North matchups are a little grittier than others. Burrow thinks Cincinnati is built stylistically better for these types of games.

“I think we’re getting really creative in what we’re doing in the run game,” Burrow said. “I think the coaches have put together great plans to attack each defense differently, depending on what they like to show, and have made great adaptations in game in the run game to find some explosive runs. Credit to those guys. Our running backs are playing really well, breaking tackles, and our O-line is blocking really well in the run game.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Special teams bump

The Bengals took advantage of the ability to flip the field on New York last week when Tycen Andersen was able to chase down the Giants’ punt returner on a couple blasts from rookie punter Ryan Rehkow, and the hope is that can continue.

That combination could be an underrated X factor. Anderson returned this year from a knee injury that occurred in Week 8 of the 2023 season, and the standout gunner leads the Bengals with a team-best five special teams tackles through six games, including two last week that resulted in just one punt return yard total.

Rehkow bounced back from a tough ending to the Week 5 loss to Baltimore, recording six punts for 278 yards, including four that were downed inside the 20 yard-line. He owns a 52.8 gross punting average (second in the NFL) and a league-leading 47.3 net yards per punt average.

5. Injuries of note

The Bengals for the first time this season have a clean bill of health going into gameday. Only cornerback DJ Ivey (knee) is questionable, and he practiced in full all week as he continues to work back from a December knee injury that landed him on the reserve/PUP list to start the season.

Joe Burrow had a shin issue surface this week, but he remained a full participant, and cornerback DJ Turner was limited the first two practices of the week because of an ankle injury but was back to full participation Friday and cleared to play Sunday.

Cleveland had been missing several players last week with Lakota West graduate and linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow) and safeties Grant Delpit (concussion) and Ronnie Hickman (ankle) all out of action, but Delpit is back. Hickman has been ruled out, while Hicks remains questionable, despite upgrading to full participation Friday.

Chubb is listed as questionable but practiced in full all week and coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he is good to go, as Jerome Ford will be out with a hamstring injury. Center Ethan Pocic (knee) is questionable, and Juan Thornhill and Nyheim Hines, who are both working toward returns from IR, were listed Friday as questionable.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7, 1290, 95.7