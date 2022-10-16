Bengals at Saints: 5 things to know about today’s game

With quarterback Jameis Winston still returning from back and ankle injuries, the Saints will be starting Andy Dalton against his first NFL team. It will mark his third appearance against the Bengals since departing in 2020, and he is 2-0 against them.

Dalton is 1-1 with the Saints, his third team since Cincinnati moved on from him, and while the offense runs much the same with him, compared to Winston, it’s been a cleaner production in his two starts. Winston threw five interceptions and fumbled twice over his three starts, but Dalton has just two turnovers.

“(Dalton is) really smart, obviously talented, knows where to go with the ball, can make all the throws,” He’s really calm to get to the protection adjustments, to get to the run checks. He’s just a very aware quarterback in this league. Everybody likes being around him. He’s still talented enough to do it at a high level obviously. There are a lot of reasons why he’s able to continue to do it.”

Dalton will also have the help of Taysom Hill, who often runs the Wildcat offense, and running back Alvin Kamara returned from injury last week and provides a boost to the ground game. Those two could be especially important this week with the top three receivers either out or questionable.

2. Injury concerns at key spots

The Saints’ injury report was filled this week. Leading receiver Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable, while Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) and backup wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot) already have been ruled out.

On defense, New Orleans’ secondary could be hurting with starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) already out, and fellow starting cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and starting safety Marcus Maye (rib) listed as questionable. That leaves Tyrann Mathieu as the lone starter in the secondary fully healthy. Several backups at other positions are out or questionable as well, as the Saints had 11 players impacted by injuries this week.

For the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) are questionable, though the team was hopeful both could play earlier in the week. Williams dislocated his kneecap against the Ravens and finished the game. Higgins has been dealing with an ankle injury the past two weeks.

3. Opportunities to pounce

Cincinnati has been looking for more explosiveness from its offense, and Sunday could be an opportunity to attack with the Saints’ secondary banged up and New Orleans among the worst in the league in getting pressure to the quarterback.

The Saints have just 10 sacks and don’t feature a dominant front like the Bengals faced early in the season. Cam Jordan is solid with 3.5 sacks and could cause problems for right tackle La’el Collins, but Marcus Davenport has just one half-sack and New Orleans ranks last in pressure percentage overall.

That could mean more time for Burrow to let receivers get down field for some deep shots. New Orleans has just one interception on defense.

“I think we’re finding our stride, slowly but surely,” Burrow said. “We’re learning a lot of lessons from each game. I think our run game, it was good to see that in the second half (against Baltimore). We need to build on that momentum and we need to do that for the rest of the season. I think teams are going to feel a little less confident playing that soft zone and I think we’ll get more chances down the field.

4. A big day in store for the defense?

The Saints have a league-worst 13 turnovers (and league-worst minus-8 turnover differential), so it could be an opportunity for the Bengals’ defense to feast.

Cincinnati has eight takeaways this season, which ranks in a tie for eighth most in the league, and Bell has three interceptions over the last two games. He, Hendrickson and Apple especially will be looking to put up good performances against a team that cast them away.

Bell was replaced in free agency ahead of the 2020 season, and the Saints let Hendrickson walk after he put up 13.5 sacks that year. Apple spent one season in New Orleans in 2019 and has bounced around the league in recent years but settled in with the Bengals as a starter.

“They’ve got a lot of playmakers,” Bell said. “… Lot of explosiveness on the offense. Go out there, it’s another challenge, another week in the NFL. Go out and do your job.”

5. Friends and foes

Chase, who grew up 15 minutes from the Superdome and played college in nearby Baton Rouge, will have friends and family in the stadium, and Burrow likely still has some fans there, but Apple could be in store for some booing.

The former Saints cornerback riled up New Orleans fans on social media earlier this year, mocking the city and their food, to the point fans had signs about him at Mardi Gras. He’s been one to stir up controversy on Twitter in the past but stayed out of the limelight this week leading up to the game.

“Oh yeah, he’s in trouble, but he’s just got to play his game and everything will be alright,” Bell said. “It’s all fun and games, he giving them something to watch and look forward to on Sunday. It’s going to be an electrifying atmosphere for sure and they are going to look out for him for sure.”

TODAY’S GAME

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m., Ch. 7, 12; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7