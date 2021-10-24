Bengals batter Baltimore in AFC North showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals are atop the AFC North standings.
The Bengals blitzed the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 on the road Sunday behind quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide recevier Ja’Marr Chase.
Burrow passed for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards and a score as the Bengals (5-2) snapped a five-game losing streak to the Ravens (5-2).
Tight end C.J. Uzomah caught a pair of TD passes for Burrow and Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine had rushing TDs as Cincinnati amassed 520 yards of offense.
Cincinnati’s defense sacked Lamar Jackson five times.
Trailing 17-13 early in the third quarter, the Bengals finished the game on a 28-0 run.
The Bengals, who have now beaten Pittsburgh and Baltimore on the road in AFC North play, stay on the road next week at the New York Jets.