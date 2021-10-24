dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bengals batter Baltimore in AFC North showdown

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) miss a tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before he took off for a long touchdown on a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Caption
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) miss a tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before he took off for a long touchdown on a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Credit: Gail Burton

Credit: Gail Burton

Sports
By John Boyle
10 minutes ago
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase too much for Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are atop the AFC North standings.

The Bengals blitzed the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 on the road Sunday behind quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide recevier Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow passed for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards and a score as the Bengals (5-2) snapped a five-game losing streak to the Ravens (5-2).

ExplorePHOTOS: Bengals vs. Ravens

Tight end C.J. Uzomah caught a pair of TD passes for Burrow and Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine had rushing TDs as Cincinnati amassed 520 yards of offense.

Cincinnati’s defense sacked Lamar Jackson five times.

Trailing 17-13 early in the third quarter, the Bengals finished the game on a 28-0 run.

The Bengals, who have now beaten Pittsburgh and Baltimore on the road in AFC North play, stay on the road next week at the New York Jets.

In Other News
1
Centerville football coaching legend dies at 88
2
High School Football first-round playoff pairings
3
Ohio State football: Buckeyes building on success as rise continues...
4
Archdeacon: Ex-Anna star’s hoops story turns heavenly
5
Bengals at Ravens: 5 storylines to watch in today’s AFC North showdown
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top