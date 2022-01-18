Bengals’ Burrow, Uzomah honored by Pro Football Writers of America

Burrow, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, led the Bengals to an AFC North title this season and was the top-graded quarterback in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus, while leading the league in yards per attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (70.4). He also set a franchise record with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season.

This marks his first MVP honor. Safety Jessie Bates was the winner last year, wide receiver Tyler Boyd was recognized in 2019 and Joe Mixon earned the honor in 2018.