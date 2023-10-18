Bengals Callahan: Offense has too much talent ‘to not play to our standard’

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said he was fuming, sitting on his couch re-watching Sunday’s win over Seattle on his iPad.

After taking a big step forward in a Week 5 victory at Arizona, the offense seemed to be picking up where it left off while scoring touchdowns on the first two drives against the Seahawks. Then, all of a sudden, the switch flipped off, and the Bengals managed just three more points the rest of the way, while the offense produced just 62 yards in the second half.

Callahan was baffled a team with so much talent could look so bad offensively, but one thing is clear: The Bengals have a sense of urgency coming out of this week’s bye with 11 games to play.

“We have too many good coaches, too many good players to not play to our standard that we have set for ourselves, and so, I think that was addressed,” Callahan said. “I think we’re all aware of what we’ve done thus far and what needs to get corrected moving forward. So it’s nice to have a win. It’s good to make corrections when you win, but we didn’t offensively play well enough to deserve to win that game. I think everyone knows that.”

The production of the Bengals’ offense is not good enough to get them where they want to be at the end of the year, Callahan said, and they are lucky to be 3-3 considering how poor of a start it’s been. Cincinnati has scored just 16.7 points per game, ranking 27th of 32 teams, and the 256.3 yards per game is the worst net yardage in the league.

Callahan said Burrow’s re-injury with his calf in Week 2 against Baltimore was a setback, but only partly to blame for the shortcomings.

“There’s various reasons,” Callahan said. “Some of it is we missed some throws, we’ve dropped some balls, we’ve given up some sacks. It’s kind of a, you know, everyone’s had a moment in the barrel, if you will. So, just need overall better consistency, allows us to score more points. I mean, we haven’t done as good a job as I think we’re capable of doing.”

So, what’s the plan to find more production? Callahan said mixing things up more will help, and Burrow’s continued improvement toward a 100 percent healthy calf will enable the Bengals to do some different things.

Callahan expects they will be adding in some under-center plays, which weren’t possible while Burrow’s mobility was a concern. He’s shown the last two weeks that isn’t an issue anymore, and with six days of rest from practices during the bye, Burrow should be able to do even more next week.

“I’m not gonna say we’re gonna sell out and all of a sudden you’re gonna see us under center every play,” Callahan said. “But, there’s an element of the offense that does run through the under-center part of it. Some of the run game schemes are better. Some of the play action is better. So, that’s part of the evolution of all of it. And again, as Joe’s felt comfortable and really back to pretty close to normal that’s something that we can hopefully do more of.”

Not being limited to the shotgun will make the Bengals less predictable so everything isn’t “telegraphed” to the opponent, but Callahan believes the run game especially will benefit.

Callahan isn’t concerned the Bengals rank last in terms of rushing yards per game this season, because that’s not who they are; however, they also are falling short in the areas where the coaches measure success in the running game. Cincinnati looks for four yards or more on a “normal carry,” Callahan said, and it’s considered a good run if there’s a conversion in short yardage situations or a score in the redzone.

Throws in RPO situations help the Bengals feel better about it because those are an extension of the running game, but everything needs to improve. Burrow can start adding yards on the ground soon as well.

“We definitely haven’t performed well enough in the short yardage realm this year,” Callahan said. “… I think that one of the things we have missed in those spots is the sneak, which you look back to last year, there was quite a few of those that we converted on with that. That’s a good play. It’s a productive play, and we haven’t been able to do that. Hopefully, you know, after the bye, we’ll be able to have more of that, but that’s a big part of it. But yeah, we haven’t shied away from running it.”

Callahan also would like to see more use of the tight ends, but he doesn’t think Irv Smith’s lack of catches and yards are reflective of what he can do. Tee Higgins’ numbers are down as well, and the offense as a whole just isn’t performing.

“We haven’t had the same production we as we did a year ago, and that’s not necessarily a fault of Irv’s,” Callahan said. “We’ve called plenty of things to get the ball to him, and it either hasn’t gone to him -- most of them haven’t. And so, it’s kind of an unfair picture to paint for Irv, but I just think that there needs to be more production from the offense in general, for everybody not named Ja’Marr Chase.”

