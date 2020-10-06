Bengals can have twice as many fans at six remaining home games

The Cincinnati Bengals can have as many as 12,000 fans at each of their remaining six home games, the state of Ohio announced Tuesday.
“The increase in capacity is possible,” the Bengals announced, “because fans demonstrated safe and healthy behaviors, including social distancing and mandatory compliance wearing face coverings. The same protocols will be in place for upcoming home games.”
The state approved a variance, which allows the attendance to double from the 6,000 fans that were permitted to attend the game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.
The Bengals (1-2-1) play on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts the next two weeks. Their next home game is against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 25.
According to the Bengals, “Tickets previously purchased for the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, Oct. 25 are still valid. Additional inventory for the Browns game, primarily on the Canopy Level, will go on sale on a date to be determined. The Bengals will reach out to Season Ticket Members and fans with more specifics this week. Information on tickets for the remaining home games, including games against the Tennessee Titans, N.Y. Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, will be communicated to Season Ticket Members and fans next week.”