Bengals defensive back arrested for battery; search for his missing father continues in Florida

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested on a battery charge Tuesday night in Collier County, Florida, for reportedly confronting the man who left his now missing father behind on a berry-picking trip.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alexander left Cincinnati after his father, Jean Odney Alexandre was reported missing late Monday night. The Bengals were off from training camp practices Tuesday, as they prepare for the season opener Sept. 13.
“We are aware of the situation,” the Bengals said in a statement provided Wednesday morning. “We have no further comment at this time.”
Alexandre, 65, traveled to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries, Pelissero reported, and the accompanying man left him behind. He was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which is now working with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office in the search to find Alexandre. Deputies and K-9 teams, the Florida Wildlife Commission and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office helicopters are searching for Alexandre.
A spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest report for Alexander is not yet available but will be released shortly.
The 26-year-old joined the Bengals as a free agent this offseason and was expected to replace departed nickel cornerback Darqueze Dennard this season. Alexander, a native of Immokalee, Fla., spent his first four professional seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
This story will be updated as more information is available.