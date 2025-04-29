Bengals: DT McKinnley Jackson says former teammate Stewart ‘worth the pick’

The same can be true for the Bengals.

Although he only finished with 1.5 sacks each of his three seasons, Stewart had 39 pressures this past season and was a part of an A&M pass rush that ranked in a tie for 12th in 2024 and eighth in 2023. The Bengals are counting on his athleticism translating to more disruption to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL.

“People have been having speculations about his production, but I mean, you turn the tape on and you see what you see,” Jackson said Monday. “I mean, he played around a bunch of five-star guys and a bunch of recruits. So, like, it’s harder to have those high numbers, but you turn the tape on from when he came in to where he got drafted off of, there’s a big difference. So don’t let the numbers fool you. He is him. He’s worth the pick.”

Jackson pointed out that Walter Nolen also didn’t have great numbers in his two years at A&M before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season. Despite producing just four sacks in 2023, Nolen was one of the most highly-touted players in the transfer portal that offseason, and he finished with 6.5 sacks in his one season with the Rebels to become a first-round pick.

Some had tied Nolen to the Bengals’ draft, but he went one pick earlier than Stewart, to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16. Jackson thinks the future is bright for Stewart and Cincinnati.

“I mean, like I said, if you turn the tape on, like, a lot of those sacks were supposed to be his, but it’s just like that split second when we snatching off a block or ripping through a block, and we’re getting to him, the quarterback is like feeling collapse in the pocket,” Jackson said. “…The pocket’s getting collapsed by just everybody, everyone’s rushing together. So, it was hard for Shemar to get those numbers when everyone is being a presence right there, and quarterback is just getting collapsed. … I’m banking on him. I got all my dollars on him, right now.”

In two interviews with local media since he was drafted, Stewart also downplayed the idea that he wasn’t productive enough in college, noting that 39 pressures did a lot for Texas A&M’s defense.

The criticism surrounding the pick, though, is likely amped by the fact the Bengals were lacking in their pass rush last year beyond Trey Hendrickson. Conversations regarding the defensive line all offseason has been around trying to get more proven pass rushers, and instead of doing that, Cincinnati just brought back 2024 players in free agency, made Hendrickson feel disrespected and drafted a high-traits guy that didn’t finish sacks off in college.

Jackson said he is confident Stewart will be able to handle the pressure of expectations that come with being a first-round draft pick joining a Bengals defense that needs to be much better in 2025. He considered Stewart to be something special from Day 1.

“Practice was like the most (crazy), because I’ve seen so much from him hawking down skill players, receivers, like guys 180 (pounds), he’s hawking them down, like that speed is real,” Jackson said. “I mean, running through an O-lineman’s face, he’s a real special guy. So, I’m used to seeing him, but I’m ready for the guys in this building to see him. I’m ready for you guys to see him and see what he can do. Like, I say, I’m gonna push him every day to be what he needs to be.”

Jackson said his advice to Stewart is to “show up here early, … get familiar with everyone in the building and make yourself a presence in the room.” He hopes Stewart gets a chance to learn from Hendrickson, whose future remains uncertain as he awaits a contract extension.

The Bengals began offseason workouts last week, and Hendrickson has not arrived yet.

“I feel like Trey is what Shemar needs,” Jackson said. “He needs that technical guy to help him out and just help him understand his capability as a rusher. I mean, I feel like Shemar is a power rusher, really fast guy, and Trey’s one of the best power rushers in his league. So, I feel like Shemar should learn a lot from Trey. It would be a boost to his career and balance him out and he can make an impact very early, especially for this team.”