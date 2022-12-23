dayton-daily-news logo
Bengals earn second straight playoff berth

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the postseason.

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season Thursday night by virtue of the New York Jets’ 19-13 loss to Jacksonville.

Cincinnati (10-4) has won six games in a row and leads the AFC North Division by one game over Baltimore with three games to play. Cincinnati is currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture behind Buffalo (11-3) and Kansas City (11-3).

The Bengals play at New England on Saturday, host Buffalo on Monday Night Football Jan. 2 and host Baltimore on Jan. 8.

Cincinnati snapped an eight-game playoff losing streak last year on its way to an AFC Championship and the franchise’s third Super Bowl appearance.

