Bengals fill openings on coaching staff

Burks, 34, joins the staff after spending the 2019 through 2021 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, including as cornerbacks coach the past two years, and he replaces Steve Jackson, who had been with the staff since 2020. Burks coached eight seasons in the college ranks prior to his time with the Dolphins with stops at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, West Texas A&M University and East Central (Okla.) University, where he had played cornerback from 2008-10.

Frazier, 48, comes to Cincinnati after spending 2021 as offensive line coach at the University of Wyoming. He reunites with current Bengals offensive line coach/run game coordinator Frank Pollack, who was the N.Y. Jets’ offensive line coach in 2019 and 2020 when Frazier was an assistant offensive line coach. Prior to his time with the Jets, Frazier spent 21 seasons coaching offensive lines in the college ranks at Central Michigan University, Colorado State University, Fresno State University, Northern Arizona University, Adams State (Colo.) College and Nichols (Mass.) College.

Frazier played center at the University of Northern Colorado from 1992-96 and helped the Bears to an NCAA Division II National Championship as a senior in 1996.

In other news Tuesday, the Bengals signed wide receiver and punt/kick returner Trent Taylor to the offseason roster. A sixth-year player in 2022, Taylor played eight total games with Cincinnati last season, including all four postseason contests. He had two receptions for 41 yards in the regular season and seven punt returns for 52 yards (7.4 yards per return) and four kickoff returns for 68 yards (17.0 yards per return).

CINCINNATI BENGALS COACHING STAFF

HEAD COACH

Zac Taylor

ASSISTANT COACHES

Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator)

Colt Anderson (assistant special teams)

James Bettcher (linebackers)

Joey Boese (strength and conditioning)

Charles Burks (secondary/cornerbacks)

Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator)

James Casey (tight ends)

Louie Cioffi (defensive quality control)

Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant)

Derek Frazier (assistant offensive line)

Justin Hill (running backs)

Marion Hobby (defensive line)

Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning)

Jordan Kovacs (assistant linebackers)

Brad Kragthorpe (assistant wide receivers)

Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties)

Ben Martin (assistant offensive line)

Dan Pitcher (quarterbacks)

Frank Pollack (offensive line/run game coordinator)

Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator)

Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)

Troy Walters (wide receivers)

STAFF

Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations)